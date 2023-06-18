Home » A light consumption of alcohol reduces stress and the risk of a heart attack
Health

A light consumption of alcohol reduces stress and the risk of a heart attack

by admin
A light consumption of alcohol reduces stress and the risk of a heart attack

Whether it’s beer or wine, daily light alcohol consumption reduces risk of major cardiac events such as strokes and heart attacks by 20% in the general population, and even reaches -40% among people suffering from anxiety and various fears: a new study from Massachusetts General Hospital believes he has finally discovered the reason for the known benefits of alcohol in moderation on cardiovascular health.

A light consumption equal to no more than one glass a day for women and two for men – explains the report led by Ahmed Tawakol, director of the hospital’s imaging department – decreases anxiety, relaxes the nervous system and affects activities of the brain.

The positive effect therefore does not depend on alterations induced by alcohol on blood, blood pressure or cholesterol, but directly on its impact on the brain. Scholars have verified this by analyzing with brain MRI hundreds of people whose habits had been followed and recorded in the Biobank of Mass General Brigham hospital.

Among the data that emerged: people who drank on average fewer than 14 drinks a week they showed significantly lower odds of having a heart attack or stroke than those who didn’t drink at all.

Furthermore, brain analyzes have shown among light or moderate drinkers a response to stress in the area of ​​the amygdala that is decidedly lower than normal, in direct proportion to the decrease in feelings of anxiety and fear: in these individuals, moreover, there have been fewer adverse cardiac events.

“To be precise – explained Taewakol – the reduction in the probability of heart attacks and strokes is it was 20% for everyone and 40% for people who suffered from anxiety“. However, scholars warn that alcohol use, even light, continues to be associated with an increase in inflammation markers and cancer risks.

See also  Colon cancer, found a strategy to make it curable

You may also like

If you are 70 years old but want...

Delicious recipes with leeks: oven-roasted leeks, patties and...

Foggia fans set Lecco banner on fire

Combine trend color red in summer 2023: cool...

The “silent” symptom of deadly skin cancer you...

Dimarco-Frattesi-Chiesa, Mancini 3rd in the Nations League

New Vw Id 2 All 2023-2024, still interesting...

I BRING – Greetings – News – AUSTRALIA

Medical Gaslighting: “You lose the feeling for your...

Brain friendly foods | to be smarter bite...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy