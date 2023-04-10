“Give hope – find peace” – this is the motto for 2015 when the light of peace, which was lit in Bethlehem, travels around the world. This year, due to the current situation, a special sign for refugees and hospitality should be set towards them. The Ministry of Health also participates in this and accepts a lantern with the flame from Bethlehem in order to pass on this message for international understanding.

The light of peace has a long tradition: every year since 1986, a child has been lighting a candle at the presumed birthplace of Jesus, the Grotto of the Nativity in Bethlehem, and then flying it to Vienna under fire safety regulations. From there, the light, as a symbol of Christmas and peace, is now carried with candles to 15 European countries, Argentina and the USA from the 3rd Advent. This campaign was initiated by the Austrian Broadcasting Corporation (ORF). Ever since a scout initiative brought the Peace Light to Germany for the first time in 1994, more and more communities and institutions in Germany have been taking part in the Peace Light campaign every year.