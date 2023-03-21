A health professional has revealed the best exercise to do to live longer. It is an effective strategy, tested by millions of people.

Stress has a strong impact on the state of health, it negatively affects the psychophysical structure, negatively influencing the performance of daily activities. Those who suffer from it know what it means to have to deal with mood swings, irascibility, a tendency to cry and a long series of further symptoms.

One should not underestimate the effects that living in a one’s state chronic stress entails, mental and physical health is severely tested. In fact, stress favors the production of a “bad” hormone called cortisol which alters the sleep-wake cycle, that of appetite, affecting the correct functioning of that perfect machine called the “human body”.

It should be noted that especially following particularly unpleasant events such as strong traumas, a period of time in which one feels particularly stressed can be considered as “normal”. You must always rely on the medical care of a professional who knows how to indicate to the patient the most suitable treatment to solve the problem. As mentioned, if the situation continues for a long time, it can become really complicated to carry out normal daily activities, therefore medical intervention is essential.

An expert reveals which exercises promote longevity

One of the most common effects of living in a state of chronic stress is premature ageing. An expert has recently created a technique called “stress fitness” to counteract the aging state. It is an exercise capable of guaranteeing an increase in longevity.

To limit the damage caused by stress it is important to start with nutrition, choosing the right foods is an excellent starting point. Limiting the consumption of coffee and exciting drinks is a move that will bear fruit. Eating in a healthy and balanced way is essential to keep the body young. We must not forget to drink enough, the correct intake of liquids allows you to keep the mind active.

Third thing to do as mentioned, to counteract the effects of stress is healthy physical activity. But did you know that there are ad hoc exercises? These are activities that can be performed safely at home, without the need to move, are defined as stress fitness and it is recommended to do them in the morning.



You can choose from these exercises, to be performed for at least seven minutes. Weightlifting, Squats, Lunges, Rope Jumping, Jump Jacks. They are very simple to make and do not require any particular physical preparation. If performed consistently, these exercises immediately bring benefits to the psychophysical state of health, slowing down the aging process.

