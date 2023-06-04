Home » A man found dead in the house, the partner arrested for murder
A man found dead in the house, the partner arrested for murder

FABRIANO – They found him dead, at home, with a head wound. A homicide took place yesterday evening in a house in the center of Fabriano, in via Castelli. A man, a worker, hit with a blunt instrument, lost his life. Suspicions about the partner, now subjected to arrest for voluntary homicide. The carabinieri are on the scene.

The body was discovered around 21. The alarm was raised by the family members of the victim who is about 60 years old. The door was opened by firefighters. Investigations are underway to understand what sparked so much violence.

