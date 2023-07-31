a man who died of a brain-eating amoeba

MeteoWeb

A man of Georgia died of the very rare brain-eating amoeba. This was announced by the local public health department. The Department of Public Health of the Georgia said in a public statement: “Destroys brain tissue.” A man of the Georgia died due to a very rare brain-eating amoebaemphasizing that “died of an infection from Naegleria fowleriwhich destroys brain tissue, causing brain swelling and usually death“. In the same public note, it was specified that perhaps the victim was infected following a bath in a pond or freshwater lake and infections are more frequent in periods of prolonged heat.

The Naegleria fowleri it is an amoeba that lives only in fresh water and infects only about three people in the United States United States every year. Unfortunately, these infections are in most cases fatal. According to official estimates from the public health department, 154 cases have been confirmed from 1962 to 2021 and only four of those have survived. The symptoms that infected people feel are: severe headaches, fever, nausea, vomiting, convulsions, hallucinations and even coma.

Over USAi Centers for Disease Control and Prevention they were able to ascertain that the disease progresses rather rapidly and without a timely diagnosis, death can occur within a week. Particular attention should be paid to ponds, lakes, pools. In the event that contaminated water, which could theoretically also be tap water, reaches the nasal cavities, the amoeba can travel up the olfactory nerve and affect the individual’s brain.

