A man who fell from a small hotel terrace is very serious – Medicine

(ANSA) – TRIESTE, MAY 21 – A 40-year-old man is hospitalized in very serious conditions following the injuries sustained after a fall from a height of about six meters from a small terrace of a hotel in Lignano Sabbiadoro. The fact happened in the early hours of today and the dynamics are not yet clear. The Carabinieri of Latisana who intervened on the spot are trying to reconstruct the story.



The man was rescued by the staff of a medical vehicle, then by helicopter he was taken to the Santa Maria della Misericordia hospital in Udine.



Firefighters also attended the scene. (HANDLE).

