A Manifesto for Better Respiratory Healthcare: The Importance of Listening to Patients in Decision-Making

New Coalition for Respiratory Health Presented at European Congress of Pneumology

At the recent event ‘A new coalition for respiratory health – The International Respiratory Coalition (Irc) presents itself in Italy’, held in Milan during the European Congress of Pneumology, experts discussed the importance of considering patients’ perspectives in decision-making for respiratory diseases. Barbara Grassi, vice president and medical and scientific director of GSK Italia, emphasized the need for rapid implementation of the principles outlined in the IRC Manifesto, which aims to collaborate with all stakeholders in the health system to improve the lives of patients with respiratory diseases.

The IRC is a coalition led by the European Respiratory Society (ERS) and comprises healthcare workers, patients, and industry partners. The coalition aims to promote lung health and enhance respiratory care worldwide, starting from best practices in individual countries. Grassi expressed satisfaction with the collaboration between clinicians and patients at the ERS Congress, highlighting the importance of timely diagnosis and the impact it has on the quality of life, treatment effectiveness, and prognosis.

Regarding the management of respiratory diseases, Grassi acknowledged the existence of guidelines based on recent evidence but noted a wide variation in their application. He emphasized the need to treat patients as individuals, considering other comorbidities they may have. The holistic management of patients includes attention to prevention, risk factors, and vaccination, as well as the optimization of treatment.

Grassi also highlighted the underutilization of available treatments, which can reduce organ damage and complications. The goal in respiratory diseases is not only symptom control but also reducing mortality and complications, similar to cardiovascular diseases. Grassi concluded that technology can play a crucial role in research and development as well as patient management through telemedicine and the synthesis of new drugs.

The IRC, aiming to leverage lessons learned during the pandemic, is actively collaborating with the Italian Society of Pneumology (Sip/Irs) and the Italian Association of Hospital Pneumologists (Aipo) to address national challenges related to respiratory diseases. In Italy alone, respiratory diseases cause over 50,000 deaths annually and generate costs amounting to 45.7 billion euros.

The presentation of the IRC Manifesto and the discussions held at the event underscored the importance of patient-centric approaches, collaboration among stakeholders, and the integration of research, technology, and best practices to improve respiratory health globally.

