Charles Ancelottitechnician of Real Madridspoke to Sky Sport: “I would see a match against Inter from the perspective of Real Madrid, not the derby. Napoli are very dangerous, but in general all the teams that reach the quarter-finals are tricky and there will be plenty of balance for continue the journey. Are we favourites? Yesterday City scored seven goals, we will have to suffer in every match. Possible confrontation with Milan? I hope in the final, in Istanbul, but the road is long”.