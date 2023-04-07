Home Health A matter close to the heart of children’s health
A matter close to the heart of children’s health

by admin

According to Article 1 of the Geneva Declaration on the Rights of the Child of 1924, every child should be able to develop naturally. For healthy and natural development, children need a healthy environment – and people who care about children’s health.

As part of the U 1 to U 9 and J 1 check-ups, the paediatricians ensure that their young patients grow up healthy by checking their age-appropriate development and state of health. The vaccination status is also considered during the U-examinations, so that upcoming or overdue vaccinations can be carried out. How important vaccination protection is is shown by the repeated outbreaks of measles in Germany.

The U-examinations enable diseases to be recognized and treated at an early stage. Attention is also paid to special burdens and health risks for children. Parents and children can, if necessary, receive targeted advice and be made aware of local health care offers for parents and children.

As soon as the first teeth appear, dentists take care of the teeth, jaw and oral cavity during the dental early diagnosis examinations. They give tips on oral hygiene and nutrition and provide instructions on how to take vigorous action against caries bacteria – through regular use of toothbrushes, toothpaste and dental floss.

Immediately after the birth of their child, parents receive an examination booklet for children, which lists exactly when which U-examination is due. The U and J examinations, the vaccinations according to the recommendations of the Standing Vaccination Commission (STIKO) and the dental early diagnosis examinations are services of the statutory health insurance – because health care, even for the youngest, must be compulsory and affordable for everyone.

