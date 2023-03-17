A meeting – dedicated to nephrologists, hygienists, healthcare personnel and students in specialist training – to take stock of the indications, contraindications of vaccinations and to identify vaccination support in the nephropathic patient population. Thus, last month, in the teaching room of the Cona hospital, the appointment “Vaccination protocols for nephrological diseases”was an opportunity to discuss this interesting topic.

They started work there Dr. Annalisa Califano (Head of the Operational Unit for the Prevention and Control of Communicable Diseases and Vaccinations in Pediatrics and Adults – PCMTV) and Prof. Alda Storari (Director of the Nephrology Operational Unit of the University Hospital of Ferrara ) who illustrated the importance of the meeting to define i vaccination pathways in a fragile population such as that of nephropaths. “The wish – Storari said – is that of consolidate the existing collaboration with the Local Health Authority con routes and precise indicationsbut also to start a vaccination point at the Cona hospital precisely for patients suffering from chronic diseases – already in follow-up – at the Company’s various outpatient clinics”.

The first intervention was of the Dr. Mariangela Annaloronephrologist at the Cona Nephrology, who illustrated the characteristics of the patient with chronic kidney disease. This is a mostly elderly patient with an average age of over 65 years, generally with other pathologies (usually diabetes, hypertension, dyslipidemia with atherosclerotic disease). Vaccinations are always important, but become even more so as renal failure progresses to stage 5, when replacement therapy (dialysis or transplantation) is required for the patient.

The particular criticalities of the dialysis patient and kidney transplant recipient were addressed, respectively, by dr. Alessio Di Maria and Dr. Laura Scichilone (Nephrologists of S. Anna) in the following two interventions.

“As a chronic nephropathic patient, the dialysis patient carries with him a state of immunodepressione – continues Prof. Storari – which worsens as the nephropathy progresses, as a consequence of the already present inflammatory state, the almost invariable state of malnutrition and any pharmacological therapies adopted for the treatment of the renal disease (for example immunosuppressant drugs, in the case of glomerulopathy). Furthermore, unlike the patient in conservative therapy, the patient in extracorporeal hemodialysis undergoes regular “group outpatient” treatment, weekly (from one to three times) attending the dialysis rooms and the assistance means of transport used for moving from and to the home. Furthermore, the community use of the same equipment (dialysis monitors) and the sharing of care personnel increases the risk of transmission of infectious diseases among dialysis patients. The vaccination therefore represents a fundamental moment for individual and collective protectionincluding patients and care staff”.

Il follow-up of the patient with a renal transplant, on the other hand, is managed in a targeted path of Day Hospital. The immunosuppressive therapy necessary to guarantee the good functioning of the transplanted organ exposes this type of patient to a greater risk of infection. On the other hand, the state of immunosuppression limits an adequate response to the vaccine stimulus. For these reasons, the renal transplant patient must be sensitized by the nephrologist of reference, with the collaboration of the territorial hygienist, to the execution of the foreseen vaccinations. A fundamental aspect undoubtedly remains that of prevention: the vaccination process, except for the vaccinations indicated annually in epidemic seasons, should already be completed during the process of inclusion in the kidney transplant list.

The Dr. Irene Guarnelli – Coordinator of the limited assistance dialysis centers at the Delta Hospital, the Casa della Salute of Copparo and the Casa della Salute San Rocco of Ferrara – treated the educational role of the nurse in the field of preventionespecially with regard to vaccinations. In a nephrological path that evolves towards chronic renal insufficiency, the place of care where the user repeatedly spends a lot of time is the dialysis room. And it is the place where a bond of trust is established between nurse and patient, given by a gradual, long-term, mutual knowledge. The dialysis room is the right place to educate about health and prevention: adherence to the recommended vaccines and vaccination campaigns is a decisive part of the process of taking care of the user.

Finally the Dr. Roberta Carfora of the Public Hygiene Unit of the Public Health Department of the Local Health Authority of Ferrara” illustrated i vaccination protocols for nephropathic patients strongly recommended by the National Vaccination Prevention Plan (PNPV) 2017 – 2019. The professional underlined how infections represent one of the main causes of morbidity and mortality in subjects with chronic renal failure, on dialysis, and in patients with renal transplants. In your speech you also highlighted how much the prevention of vaccine-preventable infectious diseases represents a priority in the field of Public Health, even more so for these subjects. You also emphasized the importance of vaccinating health workers and family members / caregivers who are in close contact with fragile subjects in order to reduce their risk of infectious disease.

In photo 1, from left: Roberta Carfora, Alda Storari and Annalisa Califano.

In photo 2, from left: Laura Scichilone, Alessio Di Maria and Mariangela Annaloro.

