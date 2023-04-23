Home » A memorial and the naming of the gym in memory of the historic fan Paolo Paganelli
Health

A memorial and the naming of the gym in memory of the historic fan Paolo Paganelli

by admin
A memorial and the naming of the gym in memory of the historic fan Paolo Paganelli

Futsal Cesena announces that on Tuesday, April 25, the first “Paolo Paganelli” memorial dedicated to the historic collaborator and huge fan of the Bianconeri will take place at the Mini Palazzetto in the Hippodrome area. The memorial was organized by Futsal Cesena, by Panathlon in the person of the president Dionigio Dionigi and by the CSI, all united in remembering Paolo, who passed away prematurely a few months ago. On Tuesday afternoon, therefore, Futsal Cesena, who in the last season won promotion to Serie A2 Elite, Rimini C5 (Serie C1) and Olimpia Regium, fresh winner of the championship and the Cup, will compete in a triangular match Serie B Italy

The first match will be played at 3.00 pm and will see Rimini and Olimpia Regium face off, while the bianconeri will play Rimini at 3.45 pm and Olimpia Regium at 4.30 pm.

On the occasion of this event, the mayor of Cesena Enzo Lattuca and the deputy mayor Christian Castorri will also be present, who will formalize the naming of the gym after Paolo Paganelli.

See also  Few people know that these 2 foods decrease the risk of stroke and hypertension

You may also like

Maria De Filippi, two-day stop for Men and...

Lukaku and LuLa are back, Inter wakes up:...

Nose, throat and ears: here’s how to protect...

taxi driver in danger of life and three...

“They surrounded me and suddenly a little boy…”

Luigi Di Maio EU special envoy for the...

Tadej Pogacar retired at Liège-Bastogne-Liège! Crash after 85...

Which sneakers are best for women over 60

LIVE Liège-Bastogne-Liège. Fall for Pogacar, forced to retire!...

They give away the contraceptive drug pretending it...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy