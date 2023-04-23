A memorial and the naming of the gym in memory of the historic fan Paolo Paganelli

Futsal Cesena announces that on Tuesday, April 25, the first “Paolo Paganelli” memorial dedicated to the historic collaborator and huge fan of the Bianconeri will take place at the Mini Palazzetto in the Hippodrome area. The memorial was organized by Futsal Cesena, by Panathlon in the person of the president Dionigio Dionigi and by the CSI, all united in remembering Paolo, who passed away prematurely a few months ago. On Tuesday afternoon, therefore, Futsal Cesena, who in the last season won promotion to Serie A2 Elite, Rimini C5 (Serie C1) and Olimpia Regium, fresh winner of the championship and the Cup, will compete in a triangular match Serie B Italy

The first match will be played at 3.00 pm and will see Rimini and Olimpia Regium face off, while the bianconeri will play Rimini at 3.45 pm and Olimpia Regium at 4.30 pm.

On the occasion of this event, the mayor of Cesena Enzo Lattuca and the deputy mayor Christian Castorri will also be present, who will formalize the naming of the gym after Paolo Paganelli.