A. Menarini Diagnostics Srl / Ministry of Health

Notice of notification for public proclamations to all the public administrations in any case concerned – to be understood as all the structures of the NHS/SSR, other than the Regions, operating in the sector in question and which have acquired medical devices in the reference years and consequently transmitted the relative data to the Regions, data on the basis of which the amount of the payback in question was calculated – and, on the other hand, to all the counter-interested subjects – to be understood as such all the companies that have supplied the aforementioned public structures medical devices in the reference years, the publication of which is carried out in execution of the Tar Lazio Sec. IIIQ no. 3621/2023 of 06.13.2023 in relation to the appeal pending before the LAZIO TAR SECTION III QUATER RG 14914/2022 proposed by A. Menarini Diagnostics Srl against Ministry of Health, Ministry of Economy and Finance, Presidency of the Council of Ministers, Abruzzo Region, Permanent Conference for Relations Between the State, the Regions and the Autonomous Provinces of Trento and Bolzano, Conference of Regions and Autonomous Provinces, Basilicata Region, Calabria Region, Campania Region, Emilia – Romagna Region, Friuli-Venezia Giulia Autonomous Region, Lazio Region, Liguria Region, Lombardy Region, Molise Region, Puglia Region, Autonomous Region of Sardinia, the Sicilian Region, the Umbria Region, the Autonomous Region of Valle d’Aosta, the Autonomous Province of Trento, the Marche Region, the Piedmont Region, the Veneto Region, the Autonomous Province of Bolzano, the Fvg Region, and against Roche Diagnostics SpA, not summoned;

Attachments:

instance (PDF 126.5 Kb)

Reasons Added Abruzzo – A. Menarini Diagnostics (PDF 0.60 Mb)

Reasons Added Bolzano – A. Menarini Diagnostics (PDF 0.58 Mb)

Reasons Added ER – Menarini Diagnostics (PDF 0.57 Mb)

FVG Added Reasons – Menarini Diagnostics (PDF 0.56 Mb)

Reasons Added Liguria – Menarini Diagnostics (PDF 0.59 Mb)

Reasons Added ER – Brands Diagnostics (PDF 0.58 Mb)

Reasons Added Molise – Menarini Diagnostics (PDF 0.57 Mb)

Reasons Added Piedmont – Menarini Diagnostics (PDF 0.58 Mb)

Reasons Added Puglia – Menarini Diagnostics (PDF 0.58 Mb)

Reasons Added Sicily – Menarini Diagnostics (PDF 0.58 Mb)

Reasons Added Tuscany – A. Menarini Diagnostics (PDF 0.59 Mb)

Reasons Added Trento – A. Menarini Diagnostics (PDF 0.58 Mb)

Reasons Added Umbria – A. Menarini Diagnostics (PDF 0.58 Mb)

Reasons Added VDA – A. Menarini Diagnostics (PDF 0.57 Mb)

Reasons Added Veneto – A. Menarini Diagnostics (PDF 0.59 Mb)

Ordinance Menarini Diagnostics (PDF 264.7 Kb)

Appeal – A. Menarini Diagnostics Srl (1) (PDF 0.62 Mb)

