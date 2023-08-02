A mini-laboratory in orbit to study brain diseases

It’s called ZePrion and it’s the experiment that has just left for the International Space Station to understand if microgravity conditions can help destroy some proteins. Because sometimes in medicine it can be useful to do so. For example, when proteins take on a wrong, pathological shape: if it were possible to block this transformation (more technically, this wrong folding) perhaps it could also be possible to counteract the associated disease.

Roberto Battiston: “From Space to Earth: how explorations will change medicine by Dario Rubino 27 December 2022

A possible strategy against prion diseases

As the name suggests, ZePrion – a miniature laboratory developed by the Israeli company SpacePharma – could be useful above all in the case of some prion diseases: in fact, the altered forms of some proteins that can infect the corresponding normal proteins are called prions, inducing even ‘esse to fold abnormally. Prion diseases are mad cow disease or, in humans, neurodegenerative diseases such as Creutzfeldt-Jakob disease and fatal familial insomnia. One way to counter them could be to block the “sick” folding of prions using small molecules, a strategy known as Pharmacological Protein Inactivation by Folding Intermediate Targeting (PPI-FIT), developed by some researchers at the Milano-Bicocca University and Trento and the INFN. And this is exactly where the role of the Space Station comes into play.

What causes neurodegenerative diseases? A $200,000 prize to find out by Sara Carmignani March 01, 2023

Crystals in orbit

To understand if the pharmacological strategy can actually work as already foreseen in past in studies in silico, it would be necessary to see the binding of these molecules to proteins during the folding process. Something that those involved in it normally study by crystallizing proteins and then analyzing them with X-rays, a process that however does not work on Earth, due to gravity. And that instead could be favored by microgravity conditions, the scientists explain.

“In orbit it will be possible to generate crystals formed by complexes between a small molecule and an intermediate form of the prion protein, which in ‘normal’ gravity conditions would not be stable – he says Pietro Roversi, researcher at the Institute of Agricultural Biology and Biotechnology of the National Research Council (Cnr-Ibba), among other project partners together with Telethon – These crystals can then be analyzed using the X radiation produced with particle accelerators, to provide a three-dimensional photograph of the complex with an atomic resolution detail. Non-crystalline samples obtained from the Space Station will also be analyzed by transmission electron cryo-microscopy (Cryo/EM)”. Only then will it be possible to understand whether the pathological folding of prions can actually be blocked.

Subjects

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

