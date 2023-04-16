Home » a mix of two drugs enhances the effect of chemo
by admin
a mix of two drugs enhances the effect of chemo

Milan, 16 April 2023 – Cancro al pancreasa new hope: the combination of a drug Usually used to lower cholesterol and an antiepileptic in fact it could enhance the effect of chemotherapy in patients with metastatic adenocarcinoma of the pancreas, by modifying the biology of the tumor.

I study

The intuition stems from a study conducted at the National Cancer Institute Irccs Fondazione G. Pascale in Naples by the Experimental Pharmacology Unit coordinated by Elena Di Gennaro, who together with the researchers Federica Iannelli, Serena Roca, Francesca Bruzzese and Alessandra Leone the next month will enroll the first patients. The clinical study is called Vespa and was funded by the European project ‘Remedi4all’ which sees Pascale as a partner with 23 other institutions, with the aim of building a permanent structure in Europe on the repositioning of drugs: that is, the use of already approved medicines , or used in humans, for purposes other than for their original indication.

Valproic acid and simvastatin

This is the case ofvalproic acid and simvastatina, a strategy tested for many diseases, with the advantage of being able to save costs and time in drug development. The study also received funding from the Ministry of Health in the context of targeted research and makes use of three main Italian partners: the Irccs San Raffaele hospital in Milan with the Unit directed by Michele Reni, the University of Verona with the ‘Oncology Unit directed by Michele Milella, and the Gemelli Polyclinic in Rome with the Oncology Unit directed by Giampaolo Tortora.

