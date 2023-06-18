A mother discovers she has cancer thanks to TikTok: her story

Cancer discovered on Tiktok?

In the world of medicine, the importance of making people aware of the symptoms of diseases is often stressed, so that they can recognize them early and seek appropriate medical assistance. Recently, Bri Mahon, a young mother from Los Angeles, shared a video on TikTok in which she recounts her experience with a colorectal cancer. This video gained wide circulation, going viral and reaching more than 1.2 million views. His sharing has had a significant impact on the lives of many people, prompting them to face medical tests and obtain timely treatment for similar conditions. In this article, we’ll explore the symptoms of colorectal cancer, the importance of early diagnosis, and the role of sharing experiences on platforms like TikTok.

Symptoms of colorectal cancer discovered on TikTok

Il colorectal cancer it is a form of cancer that develops in the lower part of the large intestine. According to Cleveland Clinic, is one of the most difficult forms of cancer to detect and treat in a timely manner due to its location. Therefore, it is essential to know the initial symptoms in order to be able to intervene promptly. Common symptoms of colorectal cancer can include:

Rectal bleeding: the presence of blood in the stool can be an alarm signal. Bri Mahon herself has noticed blood in her stool after the premature birth of her twins. Intestinal transit changes: if you experience sudden changes in the frequency of bowel movements or in the consistency of the stools, a medical check-up may be necessary. Abdominal pain: Persistent pain or abdominal cramps that cannot be explained by other causes could be related to bowel problems, including colorectal cancer. Weakness and tiredness: Having anemia caused by internal bleeding can lead to a constant feeling of tiredness and weakness.

Importantly, these symptoms may be associated with other conditions, not necessarily colorectal cancer. However, if they persist or worsen over time, it is vital to seek a doctor’s opinion.

Importance of Early Diagnosis

Bri Mahon’s story demonstrates the importance of early diagnosis in the management of colorectal cancer. After going through a difficult time with the premature birth of her twins, the 31-year-old has noticed persistent symptoms in her body. Initially, she attributed these symptoms to irritable bowel syndrome (IBS), a common condition characterized by intestinal problems. However, when the symptoms worsened and blood in the stool became evident, she decided to see a doctor. Only then was she prescribed one colonoscopy, a procedure that allows you to examine the inside of the rectum and colon with the aid of a micro camera. Through colonoscopy, it was possible to diagnose stage 3 cancer.

Early diagnosis of colorectal cancer offers the opportunity to undertake prompt treatment, thus increasing the chances of success and survival. Therefore, it is essential to pay attention to the symptoms and undergo appropriate medical tests if the presence of this condition is suspected.

Sharing experience on TikTok

Bri Mahon’s story had a significant impact on the TikTok community and many people who viewed her video. Through her candid and honest storytelling, she stimulated awareness and interest in colorectal cancer. Many people have felt inspired to undergo specific checks to rule out any intestinal problems, thanks to the positive influence of the tiktoker.

In commenting on Bri Mahon’s video, many users shared their own personal experiences. Some said they faced a cancer diagnosis because of the anxiety Bri’s story aroused. Others reported insisting on having a colonoscopy at an early age, thus discovering precancerous conditions.

These testimonials demonstrate how sharing personal experiences can have a positive impact on people’s lives. While Bri Mahon is not a doctor, her video has prompted many individuals to take their symptoms seriously and seek appropriate medical care.

Conclusions

Colorectal cancer is a serious disease that requires prompt diagnosis and treatment. Bri Mahon’s story on TikTok has played a vital role in raising awareness and informing people about this disease. Thanks to her video, many individuals have decided to face specific medical checkups and have managed to discover pathologies similar to colorectal cancer at an early stage. Sharing personal experiences can be a source of inspiration and encouragement for people who might otherwise be overlooked by their symptoms. Therefore, it is important to spread correct information and awareness about these diseases, thus contributing to the improvement of the health and well-being of the community.

Sources