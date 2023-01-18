Home Health A multipurpose gym in the old swimming pool of Morbegno, work is underway
A multipurpose gym in the old swimming pool of Morbegno, work is underway

By the end of January one of the most awaited construction sites in Morbegno will start, the conversion of the former swimming pool into a multipurpose gym and indoor climbing. The planned intervention at the Pala Mattei is that relating to the first lot, and has an estimated cost of 2 million and 650 thousand euros (out of a total of 3 million and 400 thousand euros).

The contract – after a long and difficult process, mainly due to the uncontrolled increase in the prices of raw materials which made it necessary to raise new funds and divide the project into functional lots – was made possible thanks to funding from the Province, the Comunità Montana and the Promor and Mattei Foundations.

