A multivitamin a day improves memory in over-60s – Medicine

(ANSA) – ROME, MAY 25 – A multivitamin supplement taken regularly every day could stop the physiological memory loss that occurs with age and defend cognitive functions: the Cosmos clinical trial, directed by Columbia University and the Brigham and Women’s Hospital/Harvard in Boston. Cosmos includes two separate clinical studies (COSMOS-Web and previously published COSMOS-Mind) that both tested multivitamin supplementation on changes in cognitive function.



In the COSMOS-Web study just published in The American Journal of Clinical Nutrition, researchers report that daily multivitamin supplements improve participants’ memory by slowing memory loss by the equivalent of 3.1 years younger than their chronological age. COSMOS-Web is the second study that detects an improvement in memory function among those taking the multivitamin.



“The efficacy results of daily multivitamins in improving memory and slowing cognitive decline in the two COSMOS studies are impressive and suggest that multivitamin supplementation holds promise as a safe, accessible, and affordable approach to protect cognitive health in older adults ”, notes co-author JoAnn Manson of the Brigham.



“With the results of these two cognition studies and more to come as part of COSMOS, it is critical to understand how a daily multivitamin can protect against memory loss and cognitive decline, and if particular subgroups based on nutritional status may benefit more or less”.



The COSMOS-Web study included more than 3,500 participants age 60 and older who completed an online assessment of memory and cognition annually for 3 years. Compared to the placebo group, those taking the multivitamin performed significantly better on memory tests from the first year, with sustained benefits throughout the 3-year follow-up. (HANDLE).

