A natural “cocktail” to lose weight and prevent the accumulation of “bad” fat: the new discovery of a group of Italian researchers

The search for an elixir of life has led to the discovery of an extraordinarily effective compound for “remise en forme”. A group of Italian researchersengaged in the study of the so-called “longevity genes”, belonging to the SIRT gene family, have at the end identified a mix of natural molecules capable of promoting weight loss and preventing the accumulation of “bad” fat. Pterostilbene, polytadine, onochiol, gymnema sylvestre, synephrine, forskolin, green tea, neopuntia are just some of the ingredients of the new compound which, acting synergistically, is capable of transform white fat, the “bad” one that accumulates and brings up the pointer of the balance, in brown fatthat is, in the “good” one that our body burns to produce energy.

The effectiveness of this natural cocktail has been demonstrated in a study by the Tor Vergata University of Rome, the IRCCS San Raffaele of Rome and the University of Naples Federico II, recently published in the journal Cell. “The compound is able to inhibit the proliferation of adipocytes and the release of pro-inflammatory molecules, such as interleukin-6 and leptin, the hormone responsible for the feeling of hunger,” he explains David Della Morte Canosciauthor of the study and professor of Internal Medicine at the Department of Systems Medicine of the University of Rome Tor Vergata.

“More impressively, the compound promoted the ‘transformation’ of ‘white’ fat to ‘brown’ by increasing the expression levels of certain genes related to ‘good’ fat, such as UCP1,” he adds. Unlike anti-obesity drugs new ones that are enjoying great success, such as semaglutide, and for which resistances have been found (in some obese patients they do not work) and the onset of adverse events, the new compound represents a natural and risk-free alternative for weight loss. “The only documented side effect is increased longevity, as well as increased protection against diabetes, heart disease and neurodegenerative diseases”, underlines Della Morte.

White fat functions as a kind of storehouse for the extra calories we get from digesting food. Brown fat, on the other hand, burns calories to allow the body to carry out a whole series of vital functions, such as thermoregulation, and thus avoids the dangerous accumulation of fat. The compound tested by the Italian researchers is therefore a valid tool through which white fat can be transformed into brown.