If you have problems with bowel irregularities, there is an incredibly effective do-it-yourself remedy: let’s discover the laxative properties of baking soda.

The thousand uses of this prodigious product range from hygiene to health. Few know, however, that the sodium bicarbonate can also have laxative effect. How to use it to be able to unblock the intestine, solving the annoying problem of constipation? Let’s find out together the properties and recommended uses to recover intestinal well-being and regularity.

Constipation: causes and symptoms

Constipation is the difficulty in evacuating and completely emptying the intestine.

This condition can be caused by various causes, including:

an incorrect diet, low in fruit and vegetables and with low fluid intake;

use of particular drugs;

change in one’s habits;

environmental factors;

stress;

feeding time;

gastrointestinal and metabolic diseases.

Among the main symptoms with which constipation occurs are the reduction in the frequency of bowel movements and the presence of hard stools.

Furthermore, constipation occurs if a prolonged and excessive effort is made during defecation, at the end of which there is the sensation of incomplete evacuation.

Before resorting to drugs, there are a number of natural remedies that we can take to try to counter this unpleasant ailment. One of them is baking soda, which can act as a laxative: let’s find out how to use it.

Baking soda as a natural laxative

Baking soda has been used in traditional medicine for centuries. In particular, this substance exerts a series of beneficial functions both on the stomach and on the intestine, promoting intestinal regularity.

Equipped with a high absorbent capacity, the bicarbonate is able to incorporate the aircounteracting ailments such as abdominal bloating, aerophagia and digestive difficulties.

Of course, we should only use this do-it-yourself remedy for episodic constipation. If not, it is essential to seek medical attention to ascertain the causes of the chronic disorder, as constipation could be the symptom of an underlying condition.

How to prepare the natural laxative based on baking soda? It will be enough to dissolve a teaspoon of baking soda in hot water, stirring the mixture until it is homogeneous.

Contraindications and side effects

Beware of any allergies: although this ingredient tends to be well tolerated by the body, some subjects may experience even serious side effects, up to the risk of suffering anaphylactic shock.

Also, there are some categories of people who should avoid using it. In particular, it deals with the pregnant and lactating womenand those suffering from diseases such as:

morbo in Chron;

celiac disease;

diverticulitis;

irritable bowel syndrome.

Finally, pay attention to taking certain types of drugs, whose action could be inhibited by sodium bicarbonate. This substance should never be taken concomitantly with aspirin, lithium, vitamins and benzodiazepines.