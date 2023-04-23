A natural remedy to eliminate parasites: bacillus thuringiensis

Who said that chemical pesticides are necessarily needed to eliminate parasites from our crops? To solve this problem, nature comes to our rescue in an unexpected way, through a bacterium: the bacillus thuringIensis.

First discovered in 1901 in Japan and then a second time in 1911 in Germany, it is a real biological insecticide with a high specificity of action and very low toxicity for humans, animals and the environment, therefore ideal for organic crops.

Bacillus thuringiensis (Bt) is a bacterium that produces toxic proteins that kill the larvae of some insects, in particular those of whitefly, tomato moth and other insects harmful to plants. The toxic protein is called “Bt endotoxin” and has been used as biological insecticide for decades, both as an insecticide spray and powder formulation and is used in both agriculture and horticulture.

Where do we find Bacillus thuringiensis? How does it work?

BT occurs naturally in the soil and to use it it is necessary to purify it and then spray it on the leaf surfaces. At this point, if i Lepidoptera defoliators they feed on the leaves sprinkled with this bacterium they undergo the action of a toxin called delta-endotoxin, which paralyzes the muscles of the digestive system, blocking their nutrition and causing a degeneration of the intestinal cells – in short, it is deadly. It is important to specify that this treatment acts only with species with a chewing mouthparts and with an alkaline gastric pH, around values ​​of 9-9.5. It is also more effective on larvae.

An important feature of this biological insecticide is its short persistence on foliagegiven that UV rays destroy it very quickly, in fact its half life under conditions of normal insolation it is 3.8 hours.

There are various types of this bacterium the most famous and the most used is the Bacillus Turingensis Kurstaki which has proved to be an excellent controller of the phytophagous populations.

To increase the effectiveness of this natural insecticide there are some rules to follow:

* carry out the treatments at dusk;

* distribute it when there are young larvae;

* let it act by ingestion.

Where to buy organic insecticide?

Entomopathogenic bacteria are produced by many industries for use as bioinsecticides. They are produced through the submerged fermentation technique on liquid artificial substrates. These bacteria are formulated in different forms, usually as wettable powder and are often combined with other ingredients to create a finished product.

Bacteria-based preparations have a good shelf life if stored correctly, avoiding exposure to direct light, maintaining a cool, dry environment and storing them in the fridge at 4-5 degrees.

The biological insecticide is also available on Amazon.