A NEW ABLATION TECHNIQUE FOR THE TREATMENT OF ATRIAL FIBRILLATION

Is called Electroporation o Pulse Field Ablation (PFA) the new ablation procedure for the treatment of atrial fibrillation performed for the first time in a public health authority in Emilia-Romagna, Tuesday 31 October, at the Electrophysiology center of the Cona Hospital, led by Prof. Matteo Bertini, which belongs to the Cardiology Operational Unit directed by prof. Gabriele Guardigli. Ferrara is therefore a trailblazer at a regional level, together with the University Hospital of Modena with the Cardiology Center of the Modena Polyclinic, led by prof. Giuseppe Boriani.

“Once again the public health system of Emilia Romagna is at the forefront in terms of its ability to intercept technological innovations to provide absolutely excellent responses to citizens – highlight the regional councilor for health policies Raffaele Donini -. The patient treated at the ‘Sant’Anna’ hospital in Ferrara, who is well and to whom we express our closeness, was the first to be able to take advantage of this innovative technique, which will very soon also be offered in Modena and then in other territories . Putting the ‘patient at the centre’ on the other hand is one of the main objectives for the healthcare companies that are part of this system, and they can do so thanks also to the coordination and support of the Region in the procurement and implementation of medical technological infrastructures and equipment all over the world. avant-garde, as happened in this case”.

“First of all, the patient treated – explains the professor. Bertini – he is fine, he no longer has the arrhythmia and was discharged in excellent condition the day after the operation. Arrhythmias are a very widespread problem in the population. Atrial fibrillation is certainly among the most frequent and afflicts many people. The ablation of this arrhythmia is a minimally invasive surgical technique that allows a drastic reduction of Atrial Fibrillation attacks and, in some cases, even its definitive disappearance”.

ATRIAL FIBRILLATION it is the most frequent cardiac arrhythmia and affects approximately 1-2% of the population: in Italy there are approximately 500,000 affected patients and 60,000 new cases per year, with numbers growing from year to year. In the municipality of Ferrara it is estimated that this arrhythmia affects between 4 and 5,000 people, impacting on quality of life and exposing these people to the risk of stroke. This arrhythmia, in fact, determines – through anomalous electrical circuits – a chaotic and irregular contraction of a part of the heart called the atrium. This causes a stagnation of blood in this chamber which can transform into clots which, once released into the blood circulation, can close arteries, causing strokes when they close arteries of the brain. To reduce atrial fibrillation attacks, there are drugs that often, alone, are insufficient to contain the attacks. And it is then that ablation is proposed to the patient, i.e. a minimally invasive surgical technique which involves, through the insertion of catheters from veins in the right and/or left groin, entering the heart and interrupting the anomalous electrical circuits. In Ferrara, approximately 250-300 ablations are performed in a year and of these approximately one third concern atrial fibrillation.

“Atrial Fibrillation Ablation – continues the professor. Bertini – is routinely performed in our Electrophysiology Laboratory. Until Today the forms of energy used in ablation were thermal: with heat (radiofrequency) or with extreme cold (cryoablation). These forms of energy cause abnormal cardiac electrical circuits to block, causing the heart cells that support these circuits to die. By using these forms of non-selective energy, there is a risk of damaging other structures close to the electrical circuits (such as nerves, coronary arteries or the esophagus): the risk is low but not negligible and above all difficult for the operator to control. This new form of energy, called electroporation or PFA, is instead “cardio-specific”: that is, it is capable of permanently damaging only the cardiac cells that support the anomalous electrical circuits, sparing everything around it. PFA is based on the application of very powerful electric fields radiated near the abnormal electrical circuits of the heart that support the arrhythmia and which therefore need to be eliminated. This creates the formation of large “holes” on the cell wall, for this reason called electroporation, which in turn leads to cell death. Furthermore, this way of creating cellular damage limits the formation of scars, or fibrosis, which could cause stenosis. In fact, every time a scar forms in our body the tissue shrinks, so if this scar is near the entrance of a vein in the heart, this hole can narrow, making it difficult for the blood to pass through important points of the heart. All this is avoided by using electroporation. In addition to the safety issue, it should also be underlined that this new technique guarantees greater speed in eliminating electrical circuits, thus resulting in much quicker ablation procedures. Having said this, it is easy to understand how all patients, but especially the most fragile ones, benefit greatly from it, especially in terms of safety. In Ferrara there are several patients who have a high incidence of atrial fibrillation; they are young, but also very fragile, i.e. patients suffering from Thalassemia who will be able to benefit greatly from this new technique”.

“In the next future – highlights the prof. Guardigli (pictured) – this form of energy will always be the one to be preferred when dealing with ablations of atrial fibrillation for greater safety, speed and effectiveness. For the arrhythmology staff of Cardiology and above all for our patients it is a great fortune to be able to use this new excellent technology in our Hospital, once again raising the level of care of our Public Health“.