A new AI algorithm can identify cancer

A new model of artificial intelligence, through an algorithm, is able to accurately identify cancer and could in the future speed up disease diagnosis and patient access to treatments. The AI ​​tool was designed by the experts of the Royal Marsden NHS Foundation Trustdell’Institute of Cancer Research London and Imperial College London and can identify whether the abnormal growths found on CT (computed tomography) scans are cancerous. According to the study, the results of which were published in the Lancet eBioMedicine journal, the algorithm works more effectively than current methods.

“In the future, we hope that such an algorithm will improve early diagnosis and potentially make cancer treatment more effective by highlighting high-risk patients and rapidly directing them to early intervention.”he has declared Benjamin Hunter del Royal Marsden. The team used CT scans of around 500 patients with large lung nodules to develop an AI algorithm using radiomics. The technique can extract vital information from medical images not easily discernible by the human eye. The AI ​​model was then tested to determine if it could accurately identify cancerous nodules. However, the study is in an early stage and further testing will be needed before the model can be introduced into healthcare systems.