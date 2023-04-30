Home » A new AI algorithm can identify cancer
Health

A new AI algorithm can identify cancer

by admin
A new AI algorithm can identify cancer

MeteoWeb

A new model of artificial intelligence, through an algorithm, is able to accurately identify cancer and could in the future speed up disease diagnosis and patient access to treatments. The AI ​​tool was designed by the experts of the Royal Marsden NHS Foundation Trustdell’Institute of Cancer Research London and Imperial College London and can identify whether the abnormal growths found on CT (computed tomography) scans are cancerous. According to the study, the results of which were published in the Lancet eBioMedicine journal, the algorithm works more effectively than current methods.

“In the future, we hope that such an algorithm will improve early diagnosis and potentially make cancer treatment more effective by highlighting high-risk patients and rapidly directing them to early intervention.”he has declared Benjamin Hunter del Royal Marsden. The team used CT scans of around 500 patients with large lung nodules to develop an AI algorithm using radiomics. The technique can extract vital information from medical images not easily discernible by the human eye. The AI ​​model was then tested to determine if it could accurately identify cancerous nodules. However, the study is in an early stage and further testing will be needed before the model can be introduced into healthcare systems.

Follow MeteoWeb on Google News
See also  "Detroit: Become Human" team's new masterpiece "Deep Under the Sea" openly plays a diver to experience an adventure full of poetic cinematic sense | Game Corner | Digital

You may also like

Brambilla: “If it’s M62 he died of poaching,...

New car, do you want to spend little?...

Tax Cuneo, what changes in the paycheck: the...

“Total oppression of a defenseless woman”, the Milan...

Accident in Gorzone, the motorcyclist didn’t make it...

7% wedge cut”

F1, today the Azerbaijan GP 2023: Ferrari third...

Salernitana draws at the Maradona stadium

Bologna-Juve, the Var doesn’t work: why Orsolini’s penalty...

Darfo Boario Terme, tragic motorcycle crash: Romolo Ricardi...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy