A new AI tool predicts colon cancer survival and response to treatment

A new AI model designed by researchers at Harvard Medical School and Taiwan’s National Cheng Kung University could bring much-needed clarity to physicians providing prognoses and deciding treatments for patients with colorectal cancer, the second-most common cancer lethal to the world. By looking exclusively at images of tumor samples – microscopic representations of cancer cells – the new tool accurately predicts the aggressiveness of a colorectal cancer, the patient’s likelihood of survival with or without disease recurrence, and optimal therapy. The report on the team’s work is in Nature Communications. The researchers say the tool is intended to enhance, not replace, human skills.

“Our model performs tasks that human pathologists are unable to perform based on image visualization alone,” said study co-author Kun-Hsing Yu, assistant professor of biomedical informatics at HMS’ Blavatnik Institute. Yu led an international team of pathologists, oncologists, biomedical and computer scientists. The researchers caution that the prognosis of any individual patient depends on multiple factors and that no model can perfectly predict the survival of a given patient. Still, they add, the new model could be useful in guiding doctors to follow patients more closely, consider more aggressive treatments, or recommend clinical trials to test experimental therapies if their patients have a worse prognosis than predicted by assessment. of the tool. The tool could be especially useful in resource-limited areas, both in this country and around the world, where advanced pathology and cancer genetic sequencing may not be readily available, the researchers noted. The new tool, called MOMA (Multi-omics Multi-cohort Assessment), is available free of charge to researchers and clinicians and goes beyond many current AI tools, which mostly perform tasks that replicate or optimize human skills. MOMA, on the other hand, detects and interprets visual patterns on microscopy images that are indistinguishable to the human eye.

Extensive training and testing

The model was trained on information obtained from nearly 2,000 colorectal cancer patients from diverse national patient cohorts that together include more than 450,000 participants: the Health Professionals Follow-up Study, the Nurses’ Health Study, the Cancer Genome Atlas Program and the NIH PLCO (Prostate, Lung, Colorectal and Ovarian) Cancer Screening Trial. During the training phase, the researchers provided the model with information about the patients’ age, gender, stage of cancer and outcomes. They also provided him with information on the genomic, epigenetic, protein and metabolic profiles of the tumors. The researchers then showed MOMA pathological images of tumor samples and asked it to look for visual markers related to tumor types, gene mutations, epigenetic alterations, disease progression and patient survival. The researchers then tested the performance in the “real world” by giving him a series of images of tumor samples from different patients he had never seen before. They compared its performance with actual patient outcomes and other available clinical information. The model accurately predicted patients’ overall survival after diagnosis and how many of those years they would be cancer-free. The tool also accurately predicted how an individual patient might respond to different therapies, based on whether the patient’s tumor had specific genetic mutations that made the cancer more or less prone to progression or spread.

In both areas the tool surpassed human pathologists and current AI models. The researchers said the model will be periodically updated as science evolves and new data emerges.