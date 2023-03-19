Imagine if it were possible to use vaccinations received in childhood to fight against tumors that hide from our immune defenses. This is the goal of an innovative new therapy that is currently attracting a lot of attention. The idea is to remove the “invisibility cloak” that cancers take on to escape immunitary defense and activate our immune system to target tumors at the root.

This approach could be a real breakthrough in the fight against cancer and offer hope for the recovery of many people. Although the research is still underway, we are eager to see what results this promising therapy could produce.

Reactivate the immune response through childhood vaccine antigens

The way has been paved for a new form of immunotherapy against cancer which relies on the ability of the immune system to recall the memory of pediatric vaccines. An important step forward has been taken in the fight against cancer, thanks to the discovery of a new method for defeating tumors that do not respond to standard therapies. The so-called “invisibility cloak” that tumors wear to evade the immune system, could be lifted, paving the way for the use of immunotherapy in these cases.

According to a study published in the Journal for Immunotherapy for Cancer and conducted by a team of high-level researchers from the IRCCS San Martino Policlinico Hospital in Genoa, the University of Genoa, the University of Eastern Piedmont and the Institute of Biomedical Technologies of the CNR in Segrate (Milan), it would be possible defeat even the most aggressive tumors through a revolutionary new technique. As? By injecting into the tumor the antigens against which the vaccines administered during childhood were directed, the immune response is reactivated, which is directed directly at the tumor itself, attacking and eradicating it. Experiments conducted on animals have demonstrated the effectiveness of this technique, opening up new perspectives in the fight against cancer. This is an unprecedented innovative approach, which enhances the effectiveness of immunotherapy, which creates new strategies to eradicate the evil of the century.

It’s all about the use of fibroin nanoparticles, a silk protein, which are injected directly into the tumor microenvironment. Thanks to an ingenious “Trojan horse”, the tumor cells are attracted by the nanoparticles of fibroin, which contain within them the ovalbumin used for vaccines. In this way, the vaccine’s immune memory is reactivated, stimulating an immune response against the tumour. The new strategy represents an important step forward in the fight against cancer, as it allows to expand the range of possibilities of immunotherapy, even overcoming those cases in which tumors manage to hide from the body’s sentinel cells.

New immunotherapy strategy

Second Gilberto Filaci, professor of technical sciences of medicine and laboratory at the University of Genoa and coordinator of the study, this new strategy could enrich the options of immunotherapy, extending it to cases in which tumors manage to hide from the body’s immune cells. In essence, it is a question of making the tumor visible as if it were a target against which one has already been vaccinated in the past, in order to awaken a immune response already present in the body. To test their innovativeness immunotherapy strategy, the researchers conducted a study on animal models suffering from melanoma and bladder cancer. Specifically, the animals were previously vaccinated against ovalbumin, an antigen against which the researchers intended to target the immune response.

This strategy has led to the arrest of tumor growth or, in some cases, to the disappearance of the neoplastic mass. As the researcher Marina Torre explains, theapproach takes advantage of the use of nanoparticles as fibroids loaded with antigen to make the tumor visible to immune cells. This allowed the immune system to be activated against the tumor and to block its growth, leading in some cases to its complete elimination.

Thanks to the use of nanoparticles loaded with the ovalbumin antigen, bladder tumors and melanoma have been subjected to a direct attack on the immune system, with surprising results. In fact, 245 and 332 proteins were expressed respectively by melanoma and bladder tumor in animals that received the nanoparticles compared to the controls. The effect was so powerful that it affected several molecular mechanisms, including those related to tumor progression and the formation of new blood vessels that feed tumors.

Pediatric cancer vaccines

Computational approaches in the field of systems biology they also highlighted the centrality of specific proteins, in the immune response activated by the treatment and in the cascade of subsequent events, thus paving the way for future studies. Basically, this novelty represents an important hope for everyone patients battling cancer and demonstrates once again how fundamental scientific research is to our health and well-being.

Gilberto Filaci, who coordinated the study, enthusiastically describes qThis innovative immunotherapy strategy is a big step forward. Finally, it will be possible to apply it to every patient, without exception. The requirement? Simple, just having received a pediatric vaccination that could be used to redirect the immune response against the tumor. The effectiveness of this approach is that it works against any form of cancer and its administration procedure is so simple that it can be practiced anywhere, without the need for sophisticated equipment. A simple injection of nanoparticles loaded with the right antigen is enough and the tumor is hit in the heart. There is no doubt that there is still a long way to go before this therapy can be applied to patients, but researchers are ready to do everything possible to reach this milestone soon.



