Well, it has certainly been a BIG day for Disney news.

The Walt Disney Company just held its Q1 2023 earnings calland we learned about how Disney+ is doing, how much revenue the parks are making, and more. But we also learned about something else — about how a certain film franchise COULD be coming to Disneyland.

Disney CEO Bob Iger spoke about how expansions like Star Wars: Galaxy’s Edge in Disneyland and Disney’s Hollywood Studios and Pandora in Disney’s Animal Kingdom are great examples of additions to Disney Parks that have helped increase capacity and make guests feel more satisfied.

Iger also mentioned that he recently chatted with Josh D’Amaro, Chairman, Disney Parks, Experiences and Products, about looking at other franchises to put in the parks, including bringing Avatar to Disneyland.

That isn’t exactly a confirmation that we’ll see Avatar in Disneyland, but we do know that it is one of the franchises being discussed for the resort. In the meantime, we have the re-imagining of Disneyland’s ToonTown to look forward to, as well as the Big Hero 6 land that is currently under construction in Disney California Adventure.

We’ll keep you updated on ALL upcoming Disney projects, so be sure to check back with AllEars for more Disney news!

What do you think of the idea of Avatar coming to Disneyland? Sound off in the comments!