A new bank of donated human milk, at the Gemelli in Rome

A new donated human milk bank opens its doors in Rome and is added at 43 already active in Italy and to the Lazio one of the Bambino Gesù pediatric hospital: that of the Gemelli Polyclinic in Rome, which brings those of Lazio up to two. This is important news, which helps all those mothers who want to donate their milk – there are around 4,000 who give birth every year at the Gemelli – and who encounter difficulties for organizational and logistical reasons.

For premature babies, human milk is almost a drug

Mother’s milk, in addition to being the best food for a healthy newborn, becomes indispensable for the most fragile, premature or pathological newborns hospitalized in the Neonatal Intensive Care Unit (NICU). These newborns have a more bumpy ride and their mothers may not have enough milk in the first few weeks. Too small or too sick to be breastfed, these babies can receive milk from their own mother or donated by other mothers, through a tube. For them, where their mother’s milk is not available, donated breast milk is a precious and fundamental resource.

More than 4,000 deliveries a year at Gemelli

“The need to activate a Milk Bank at Gemelli – explains the professor John Wind, UOC director of Neonatology and Neonatal Intensive Care at the Agostino Gemelli IRCCS University Hospital Foundation – stems from the fact that we have many premature babies hospitalized in intensive care and many mothers (over 4,000 a year) who decide to have their child born here from us. We therefore thought of putting these two characteristics together, to sensitize mothers, who are experiencing a unique and unrepeatable moment of joy, to continue with a further act of love such as donating their milk”.

After having trained the staff (doctors, midwives, nurses) to let the mother know how she can understand if she can donate milk and above all that she can do it directly to Gemelli, we have therefore begun to raise awareness of the donation of all mothers who give birth to healthy babies and have extra milk and that they often don’t know that this possibility exists, nor how important their milk can be for these little creatures. The Milk Bank of our Polyclinic will be added to the others that already exist; Italy is in fact one of the countries in the world with the largest number of Milk Banks”.

Identikit of the milk donor

Aspiring donors must be in good health, follow a healthy lifestyle and be negative for infectious disease screenings (but no additional tests are required because the same tests required for pregnant women or when going to donate blood are sufficient) .

“It is very important – explains Professor Vento – that the possible donors are sensitized and informed of this possibility before they come to give birth because the average hospital stay after the birth will be just 48 hours, an insufficient time to have the milk froth”. For this reason, during obstetrics outpatient visits and during childbirth preparation courses, the medical and nursing staff inform future mothers of the possibility of donating their excess milk, a precious resource for premature babies, to the Gemelli Milk Bank .

How to become a donor

The donors are contacted by dedicated staff who provide a brochure with detailed explanations and the contacts of the Milk Bank. They are asked to complete a questionnaire, on the basis of which it is decided whether they can donate or not. If everything is ok, they are provided with sterile containers and all the information to be able to collect the milk and store it in the freezer; information is also provided on when the service in charge will come home to collect the milk. Once it arrives at the bank, the milk is pasteurized and subjected to bacteriological tests both before and after pasteurization, according to a very stringent protocol to guarantee the safety of the newborn.

How the collection takes place

The donors collect the milk at home and notify Banca del Gemelli which sends dedicated personnel to collect the precious containers (the car dedicated to this service is made available by the Fondazione Policlinico Gemelli IRCCS and will have a refrigerator inside to ensure fresh food chain, while the staff who go to collect them are from the Italian Red Cross, with which Gemelli has stipulated an ad hoc agreement), for now only within the metropolitan area of ​​Rome.

Support from infant formula and supplement companies

Project manager Giovanni Vento. Head of the premises of the Banca del Latte is Frances Gigli, Nursing Coordinator of Neonatology and TIN. The project, which also involves the staff of ‘Gemelli a Casa’, is supported by manufacturers of infant formula (Dicofarm, Danone, Nestlé, Buona) and supplements (Orsana, Pediatrica, Microfarma, Pharmaguida, Maya Pharma, SmartFarma ), which allowed the purchase of a new pasteurizer, the adaptation of all the rooms for the preservation and storage of bank breastmilk, according to the standards of the Joint Commission International and the purchase of software dedicated to the Banks of Milk for the traceability of all steps (collection, donation, verification of post-pasteurization characteristics). “The project – underlines Professor Vento – also includes a part dedicated to research, to study the distinctive characteristics of mother’s milk which vary from woman to woman, in order to be able to give our premature babies a milk that corresponds as much as possible to their needs” .

The benefits of donated breast milk for premature babies.

All infants born below 32 weeks gestational age or weighing less than 1500 grams should be fed fresh or banked breast milk. The advantages of using breast milk in premature infants are in fact scientifically proven, they are many and all are important for their survival and future development. “What is significantly reduced – explains Professor Vento – is the risk of necrotizing enterocolitis, a sort of intestinal infarction which represents a very serious, devastating (sometimes fatal) pathology that can affect the premature newborn. Also the risk of broncho-dysplasia pulmonary disease is markedly reduced by the use of fresh or banked breast milk, as well as that of infectious pathologies.The use of breast milk also improves the parameters of neuro-cognitive development at a distance and the overall survival of premature babies.Finally, a mother out of three of a child hospitalized in our Intensive Care Unit even for 2-3 months, manages to bring the child home with exclusive breastfeeding.And this is an important indicator of quality; in fact, the WHO recommends feeding for at least six months the baby with mother’s milk”.