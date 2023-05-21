A new discovery hints at how humans have influenced dogs over time

Erin Hechta scientist and lover of dogspublished his first article on our canine companions In the Journal of Neurosciencefinding that different races have different brain organizations due to human cultivation of specific traits.

Using MRI scans Of 63 dogs Of 33 racesHecht found neuroanatomical features related to different behaviors such as huntingthe guardia, the herding and the company. Hunting and recovering eyesight, for example, were both linked to a web that it included regions involved in visionin the movement of the eyes and in the spatial navigation.

“In my career so far, there have been a couple of times where you look at the raw images and know something is there even before you do any stats. This was one of these times “, he said.

Hecht he’s not entirely sure why dogs weren’t considered for a long time suitable study subjects.

“It took a long time to convince other scientists and funding agencies that dogs could actually tell us something about brain evolution“.

Hecht came to dog research through a side project while in graduate school at the Emory University studying the evolution of the human brain. Seven years ago, she found herself watching a nature show about domestic dogs and selectively bred Russian foxes. The scientist who studies dogs and foxes discussed genetics and evolution, but didn’t mention of neuroscience.

Humans can therefore influence a dog’s behavior

Has contacted Lyudmila Trut at the Institute of Cytology and Genetics (part of the Russian Academy of Sciences) in Siberia. Trut put her in touch with researchers working on pet foxes, who gave her one half a dozen brains for one pilot study. Around the same time, Hecht found Marc Kenta veterinary neurologist at the University of Georgia College of Veterinary Medicinewhich has shared dozens of MRI scans of his four-legged patients.

“I had this dataset and felt lucky to have access to it,” she said. “After a couple of years, the National Science Foundation funded the study to continue studying dogs and these foxes“.

There have been some surprises. For example, the ability to hunt using the nose was not associated with the anatomy of the olfactory bulb. “Rather, this ability was linked to higher-order regions that are involved in more complex aspects of odor processing“, he said. “It’s not about having a brain that can detect if the smell is there. It’s about having the neural mechanism to decide what to do with that information.”

Something that could only be verified thanks to the presence of man.