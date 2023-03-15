The psoriasis it is a non-contagious inflammatory skin disease and is associated with many other pathologies, first of all psoriatic arthritis, which affects up to 30% of psoriasis patients. The AIFA – Italian Medicines Agency has admitted the reimbursement of a new drug, bimekizumabfor the treatment of moderate to severe plaque psoriasis.

A new drug to “knock out” psoriasis

“The mechanism of action of bimekizumab is absolutely innovative, thanks to which the drug constitutes an optimization of existing treatments” he explains Paul Gisondi, Associate Professor of Dermatology at the Integrated University Hospital of Verona. «In addition to its effectiveness, the drug has shown a good safety profile. And this is crucial for a chronic disease like psoriasis. Having medications available today that can be used for long periods of time, allows for having psoriasis sufferers with a almost complete control of the disease” he confirms Piergiorgio MalagoliHead of PsoCare Unit IRCCS Policlinico San Donato in Milan.

On the occasion of the launch of bimekizumab in our country, the pharmaceutical company UCB Pharma also presents a new awareness campaign on the disease called: “Put Psoriasis Out of the Game” to help patients learn about their disease, encouraging them to turn to specialists who can help them deal with the problem, with willpower and determination. The initiative has as its point of reference the sitewhere it is possible to find information on the pathology (causes, symptoms, possible triggering factors) and on the specialist centers to contact.

Claudio Marchisio joins the campaign because he has decided not to let his life be guided by the disease, but has chosen to risk it

Testimonial of the Campaign is Claudio Marchisio, former Italian footballer, affected by psoriasis. «I enthusiastically joined this campaign because I wanted to share with the over two million people in Italy who suffer from psoriasis like me, how we deal with a very problematic disease on a daily basis» declares Marchisio.

«In my career I have learned that true strength is not just winning, but using every experience as a resource to face the next challenge. And this is why I would like to convey the message that today there are tools and solutions that can help you live your life to the fullest. The important thing is to contact your doctor and choose with him the best strategy to deal with the problem. I have decided not to let my life be guided by the disease, but I have chosen to risk it».