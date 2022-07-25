Listen to the audio version of the article

In addition to its dramatic features, the pandemic crisis is proving to be a great training ground for social innovation and neomutualism. The thrust produced by the mixture of new needs and the growing awareness of our fragility was the trigger of new economies and forms of coordination between citizens, businesses, institutions and the third sector that are consolidating themselves as real social infrastructures, new platforms. among different ones with a community matrix.

The victory of the Compasso d’Oro, the prestigious Adi award for Ethical Consignments for «Development – Sustainable – Rresponsible », signals an epochal transition in the“ design ”of the platforms. Reading the motivation, it is clear the degree of radicality incorporated in collaborative experiences with a community matrix: «Cooperative platform for urban home delivery as an alternative to large platforms. The objectives are inclusion, participation, involvement of civil society in a public service ».

Ethical deliveries, an award for social innovation

In fact, it is a prize for social innovation, a prize for a new enterprise designed from below, by a plurality of different actors (Municipality of Bologna, cooperation, associations, citizens) who in the most active phase organized 2,800 deliveries in keeping with the principles of worthy work and sustainable mobility, in defense of riders and small traders.

An exemplary experience that shows how the civic spirit that emerged in the lockdown can coagulate, after a public and participatory path, in a proximity platform, capable not only of responding to the “dystopias” produced in the rider market (thus giving the right compensation and just protections) but to propose itself as an experimentation of a new economy, to accompany the transition towards a different model of development in Bologna. A development capable of giving oxygen to local economies (small traders and proximity shops) often displaced by the big digital players, to promote more sustainable mobility and to stimulate more responsible consumption.

Economic solutions with digital and community DNA

The digital that recombines “purpose” and “scale” and that puts itself at the service of the needs of a community and a territory. We are not facing the second half of the sharing economy, but the emergence of new economic solutions from the digital and community DNA that aim not only to share resources, but also value and power. The horizon of these new platforms is not to seek an exponential “network effect” or even to make an exit, but to consolidate and grow in order to be preferred and recognized by the inhabitants as a common good.