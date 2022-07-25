Home Health A new economy of platforms that share resources and value
Health

A new economy of platforms that share resources and value

by admin
A new economy of platforms that share resources and value

In addition to its dramatic features, the pandemic crisis is proving to be a great training ground for social innovation and neomutualism. The thrust produced by the mixture of new needs and the growing awareness of our fragility was the trigger of new economies and forms of coordination between citizens, businesses, institutions and the third sector that are consolidating themselves as real social infrastructures, new platforms. among different ones with a community matrix.

The victory of the Compasso d’Oro, the prestigious Adi award for Ethical Consignments for «Development – Sustainable – Rresponsible », signals an epochal transition in the“ design ”of the platforms. Reading the motivation, it is clear the degree of radicality incorporated in collaborative experiences with a community matrix: «Cooperative platform for urban home delivery as an alternative to large platforms. The objectives are inclusion, participation, involvement of civil society in a public service ».

Ethical deliveries, an award for social innovation

In fact, it is a prize for social innovation, a prize for a new enterprise designed from below, by a plurality of different actors (Municipality of Bologna, cooperation, associations, citizens) who in the most active phase organized 2,800 deliveries in keeping with the principles of worthy work and sustainable mobility, in defense of riders and small traders.

An exemplary experience that shows how the civic spirit that emerged in the lockdown can coagulate, after a public and participatory path, in a proximity platform, capable not only of responding to the “dystopias” produced in the rider market (thus giving the right compensation and just protections) but to propose itself as an experimentation of a new economy, to accompany the transition towards a different model of development in Bologna. A development capable of giving oxygen to local economies (small traders and proximity shops) often displaced by the big digital players, to promote more sustainable mobility and to stimulate more responsible consumption.

Find out more

Economic solutions with digital and community DNA

The digital that recombines “purpose” and “scale” and that puts itself at the service of the needs of a community and a territory. We are not facing the second half of the sharing economy, but the emergence of new economic solutions from the digital and community DNA that aim not only to share resources, but also value and power. The horizon of these new platforms is not to seek an exponential “network effect” or even to make an exit, but to consolidate and grow in order to be preferred and recognized by the inhabitants as a common good.

You may also like

Google rejects it 39 times but he insists:...

“Deadly virus in one out of three cases”

Google rejects it 39 times but he insists:...

Monkey pox: new symptoms identified

Auto theft on the rise, only technology will...

“Deadly virus in one out of three cases”

Auto theft on the rise, only technology will...

[Upgrading Old Appliances]SwitchBot Hub Mini Smart Home Starter...

Medical malpractice. “He orders me dozens of tests...

Hackers claim an attack on the Revenue Agency....

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy