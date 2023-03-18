Home Health A new emergency room at Valduce. It will be ready in two years
Health

by admin
Valduce will build a new emergency room. The prosecutor Mariella Enoc gives herself two years, meanwhile from the summer the hospital in via Dante will be able to count on thirty additional beds. The most critical node of all health care on Lake Como are the emergency rooms. It is the funnel where all the unanswered care needs are concentrated, including nights and holidays. It is an essential service which, however, often translates into long waits, in a sometimes tense atmosphere, and which must follow real emergencies by dealing with a chronic shortage of personnel.

For hospitals, emergency rooms are the real Achilles’ heel. «In fact we are preparing all the procedures to build a new one – explains Mariella Enoc – The current one has few spaces. There are no stretchers, after Covid relatives are forced to wait outside, ambulances even have to maneuver. So we want to make a major investment. We think it’s what the city needs most. It will be a state-of-the-art facility, with a clinic for diagnostics, ultrasounds and CAT scans inside».

