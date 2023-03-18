Valduce will build a new emergency room. The prosecutor Mariella Enoc gives herself two years, meanwhile from the summer the hospital in via Dante will be able to count on thirty additional beds. The most critical node of all health care on Lake Como are the emergency rooms. It is the funnel where all the unanswered care needs are concentrated, including nights and holidays. It is an essential service which, however, often translates into long waits, in a sometimes tense atmosphere, and which must follow real emergencies by dealing with a chronic shortage of personnel.