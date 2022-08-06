Home Health A new fitness trail in the North Rome park
Work has begun on assembling the modules for a new fitness area in the Don Baldoni park, the lower part of Villa Chigi in the Trieste-Salario district. After the installation of the volleyball net which took place last January, the Town Hall II through the D’Annunzio company is also creating a wellness program.

“They are of great quality – says the councilor for sport Rino Fabiano – the same as those already placed at Villa Leopardi. The old modules will be dismantled next week. The tire will be left waiting to order a new module”.

In the last year, fitness paths and open-air gyms have been created in the Parco dei Caduti on 19 July 1943 in San Lorenzo and Villa Leopardi, in addition to the volleyball court in Don Baldoni and the basketball court inside Villa Mercede, while the one in Villa Balestra ai Parioli is nearing completion. “In small steps we are returning various public spaces to the territory – comments Fabiano – through free and free sport. Our goal is to deliver in every green space of our territory places where you can practice sports with simple and functional equipment. last advice and that I intend to complete in this “

