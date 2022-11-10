by Pierluigi Lopalco

Even in our hemisphere, everything suggests that the flu season will be more intense and earlier. The call to vaccination is therefore more urgent than ever, especially in light of the disappointing results of last year

The behavior of influenza viruses, in recent seasons, has been strongly influenced by the containment measures applied for the COVID19 pandemic. The so-called non-pharmacological measures such as physical distancing, hand hygiene, the use of masks have in fact had a strong impact by reducing the circulation of respiratory viruses.

In the 2020-21 and 2021-22 seasons, flu peaks around the world were very modest if not entirely absent. The last flu season globally, that of summer 2022 in the southern hemisphere, however, has shown worrying characteristics. In addition to being recorded, as expected, an increase in viral circulation, in fact, an advance of the seasonal peak of several weeks was reported.

Even in our hemisphere, therefore, everything suggests that next season will be more intense and earlier. The call to flu vaccination is therefore more urgent than ever, especially in light of last year’s disappointing results.

The influenza vaccine sector has marked some important innovations in recent months. The availability of new, more modern and technologically advanced vaccines has led international public health agencies to express their opinion on the appropriateness of use of these products. We are talking about the so-called “enhanced” vaccines, ie vaccines that using different strategies should offer better protection against the disease for more fragile subjects. This category includes adjuvanted vaccines, high-dose vaccines and vaccines produced without the use of eggs, ie cultured on cell lines and the recombinant vaccine. The latter is not yet available on the Italian market.

The ACIP (Advisory Committee on Immunization Practices) – the authoritative American committee of experts for vaccination recommendations – published the new indications for the 2022-23 vaccination campaign on August 26, introducing an important novelty[1]. The American body for the first time gave a clear indication of the use of any of the “boosted” vaccines in all subjects over 64 years of age.

This recommendation represents an important international indication because, for the first time, after an accurate analysis of the available evidence collected over the many years in which these vaccines have been used empirically on a large scale, this category of products is recognized as a clear added value in terms of efficacy, compared to a safety and tolerability profile substantially comparable to traditional products.

The ACIP recommendations follow another work, conducted by the ECDC (European Center for Disease Prevention and Control), which reported the results of a systematic review of the literature on the efficacy and safety of this category of vaccines.[2]. ECDC’s work was conducted using the GRADE method[3]a system of very stringent rules that evaluates the quality of the scientific evidence used to make recommendations.

Despite the different methodology, the ECDC assessment also recognizes a distinct added value for “enhanced” vaccines. The use of the stringent GRADE methodology, which enhances the experimental studies to the detriment of observational studies, recognizes the presence of more evidence in favor of the high dose compared to adjuvanted, while confirming for the latter high efficacy values ​​in the field in the group age of the elderly.

Regardless of the methodological debate, therefore, for the next flu season we have clear indications to use enhanced vaccines for the most fragile categories of citizens. It is now the duty of the administrators not to ignore these indications given by science.

Pierluigi Lopalco

Ordinary of Hygiene, University of Salento

Note:

November 10, 2022

