A gene therapy approach could restore vision in patients with retinitis pigmentosa, a leading cause of blindness in humans. This encouraging perspective emerges from a study, published in the Journal of Experimental Medicine, led by scientists from the Wuhan University of Science and Technology. The team, led by Kai Yaoused a mouse model to evaluate the efficacy and tolerability of a genome-editing treatment based on the CRISPR gene manipulation technique.

This approach, the researchers point out, could be used to correct a wide variety of genetic mutations related to the onset of many diseases. Several gene therapies have previously been explored in this sense, but most of the hereditary forms of blindness appear to depend on genetic defects in the photoreceptors. These structures, the experts explain, are specialized neurons found on the retina and respond to light stimulation. There retinitis pigmentosa, in particular, can be caused by mutations in over one hundred different genes, and can compromise the sight of about one in four thousand people. This disorder initially manifests as photoreceptor dysfunction and causes irreversible vision loss.

Retinitis pigmentosa: genome editing

“The ability to edit the genome of neural retinal cells would provide much more compelling evidence of the potential applications of these genome-editing tools in treating diseases such as retinitis pigmentosa,” says Yao. The researchers used mice with retinitis pigmentosa caused by a mutation in the gene that codes for a critical enzyme called PDE6. Scientists have developed a CRISPR approach that can be programmed to correct different types of genetic mutations. The therapy, the authors report, prevented the death of the photoreceptors, restoring the normal electrical response to light. Tests conducted on elderly specimens showed that the animals had correctly preserved their vision.

“Many obstacles still need to be overcome before evaluating the efficacy of the therapy in a human cohort – conclude Yao. But our work provides substantial evidence of the in vivo applicability of this novel genome-altering strategy aimed at improving the conditions of patients with inherited retinal diseases such as retinitis pigmentosa.”