A New, GIANT McDonald’s Is Coming to Disney Village!

The partnership between McDonald’s and Disney has been in existence for many years.

There used to be McDonald’s food sold INSIDE Disney World parks, and you can still get McDonald’s food from the location on Disney World property. You’ll also find a McDonald’s inside Disneyland Paris‘ Disney Village, but this location will be changing soon!

Disneyland Paris has announced that, as part of the multi-year Disney Village transformation, a brand new McDonald’s will be built by 2026. Based on the concept art, it’s gonna be HUGE.

©Disney

Disneyland Paris says this is a great way “for the two brands to renew their mutual trust by extending their partnership.” Work on the restaurant will begin in September of 2024 and is expected to be completed in early 2026.

©Disney

During the work, the existing McDonald’s in Disney Village will remain in operation until the new restaurant opens next door. It’s unclear what will happen to the old restaurant once the new one is built, but we’ll be sure to keep you updated, so stay tuned to AllEars!

What do you think of this new announcement? Tell us in the comments!

