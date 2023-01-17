Home Health A new gym in Pavullo: the tender is open
A new gym in Pavullo: the tender is open

A new gym in Pavullo: the tender is open

A new gymnasium with two playgrounds in Pavullo, which will serve the Marconi – Cavazzi – Sorbelli high schools, for a total amount of 2.5 million euros: the tender notice has been published by the Province of Modena for its construction .

The works, which will start by the spring of 2023, provide for the construction of a new gymnasium with two regulatory playing fields, approved for volleyball with the related changing rooms and are financed for one million and 400 thousand euros with Pnrr funds, while the Province Modena has invested 670 thousand euros, the Municipality of Pavullo 200 thousand euros and the Pavullo Foundation 150 thousand euros.

The building will have an internal size of about 21 meters by 32 meters with a height of seven meters, while the body of the structure intended for the changing rooms and service rooms will develop along two external sides of the gym with a height of about three meters and overall, the entire building will cover an area of ​​approximately one thousand square meters.

Since it is an intervention for the construction of an independent building, there will be no interruptions or temporary suspensions of the teaching activity and the works will be completed by the summer of 2025.

The buildings that make up the gym and changing room complex will be built with a reinforced concrete and brick structure, while the roof of the gym will be in laminated wood, with curved beams and a sheet metal structure.

The gymnasium has been sized to accommodate two class groups at the same time, preparing for the future installation of a separator tent and will have a PVC floor.

The submission of bids must take place by 12.00 on Thursday 26 January and the announcement can be consulted on the website of the Province of Modena at the link https://www.provincia.modena.it/la-provincia-informa/avvisi-pubblici /

