by Gabriele Nuti

The Ministry of Education has approved funding for a new gymnasium for the Pontedera School Village. The structure had been nominated for funding by the Province of Pisa in February 2022. Now the provincial technicians will have to jump through hoops to be able to draw up the project to meet the September 15 deadline for awarding the contract. The news – disclosed by the provincial councilor in charge of school building Cristina Bibolotti – is of enormous importance for Pontedera. Not just for high school.

“The assigned funding is 4,760,000 euros – specified Bibolotti at the table for school construction in Pontedera – The proposal approved for funding involves the construction of a structure that includes two distinct playing fields and related services, changing rooms and ancillary rooms , over two grandstands for spectators. The provincial technical structure is working to be ready for this important appointment”.

In addition to Bibolotti, the meeting was attended by the president of the Province Massimiliano Angori, the director of the provincial school office Lorenza Lorenzini, the councilors Francesco Mori and Mattia Belli and the school leaders of the five city institutes or their representatives. There are two contracts in progress: the new Montale for an investment of 7.5 million euros (30% of the works carried out) and the maintenance of the XXV Aprile gymnasium for 277,800 euros.

“During the meeting – said the president Angori – we listened to the needs of all the institutes present, with the agreement to work on finding the missing school spaces in the shortest possible time. We have also collected some reports regarding some maintenance from carried out by the students of some institutes, to which we will follow up closely through the interventions of our provincial offices”.

“It is also good to remember – concluded Angori – that the tender procedure is underway for the assignment of the replacement works of the shading systems to the north Fermi building and the blue building of XXV Aprile for an investment of 200,000 The work is expected to last four months, with the start to be scheduled in agreement with the school principals”.