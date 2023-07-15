A New Hope: A Terminal Patient Beats Cancer With Innovative Treatment

A Story of Hope

Paulo Peregrino, 61, witnessed a miracle when his terminal cancer disappeared thanks to a new treatment. Despite the slim chance of recovery, after a 30-day groundbreaking treatment, Paulo was discharged from the Hospital das Clínicas of the Faculty of Medicine of the University of São Paulo (USP) in Brazil. This incredible news was reported by Radioagência Nacional, offering a ray of hope to those struggling with this debilitating disease.

A Revolutionary Therapy: CAR-T

CAR-T cell therapy, one of the most advanced anticancer solutions, has led to the recovery of Paulo Peregrino. This treatment involves the removal and isolation of immune cells known as T lymphocytes, or T cells, from the patient’s body. T cells, responsible for fighting pathogens and killing infected cells, are modified to be more effective at identifying and destroying cancer cells. Next, the “reprogrammed” T cells are put back into the patient’s body. All the process can take up to 60 days to complete.

The Emergence of a Medical Revolution

CAR-T cell therapy made its appearance in the United States, and in the early 2010s it began to be used experimentally to treat patients with terminal cancer. It was approved by the Food and Drug Administration in 2017. While this therapy has been shown to be effective, it is still expensive, costing hundreds of thousands of dollars per patient. It is currently only available for certain types of cancer, such as lymphoma, leukemia and myeloma.

Importantly, CAR-T cell therapy is still limited to a few countries, including the United States, China, the United Kingdom, and Australia. The availability of this innovative therapy is still very limited in Paulo Peregrino’s native Brazil.

A Courageous Struggle: The Story of Paulo Peregrino

Paulo Peregrino was diagnosed with prostate cancer in 2010 and, some ten years later, discovered he had non-Hodgkin’s lymphoma, A24 news agency reported. After exhausting all treatment options for his lymphoma, including a bone marrow transplant and 45 chemotherapy sessions over the course of five years, Paulo was selected for CAR-T therapy. Surprisingly, following the innovative treatment, his tumor completely disappeared.

“Now we have to closely monitor the case. We know that the disease may come back after a certain period of time. We are only talking about a complete recovery from cancer after five years. However, what we have achieved is very encouraging, as there were no other treatment options left for him,” said Dr. Vanderson Rocha, a physician and researcher at the USP School of Medicine who participated in Paulo Peregrino’s treatment. . Of the few patients undergoing this therapy in Brazil, 60% saw their cancer disappear in just 30 days.

Conclusion: A New Hope for the Fight Against Cancer

Paulo Peregrino’s story is a sign of hope in the fight against cancer. Thanks to CAR-T cell therapy, it has been possible to achieve extraordinary results in the treatment of patients with terminal cancer. While this therapy is still expensive and only available in a few countries, its successes offer tangible hope for those battling this disease.

Despite the need for long-term monitoring and further research, the case of Paulo Peregrino is an example of how innovative treatments are opening new avenues in cancer treatment. We are confident that in the future this therapy can be made more accessible to all patients who need it, offering them the possibility to fight and defeat this debilitating disease.