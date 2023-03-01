Linda’s ‘transformation’ before and after the operation. On the right, the 16-year-old with Alessandro Gasbarrini, director of vertebral surgery

Bologna, March 1, 2023 – It has become taller than 15 cm the sixteen year old subjected to the Rizzoli to a seven-hour surgery to bring back his severely affected back from a combined form of scoliosis and kyphosis (idiopathic kyphoscoliosis) to his natural position.

Surgeons have also eliminated the causes of years of pain and progressive movement limitations and ever-increasing risks of vital organ compromise. An operation that in the United States it costs over a million dollars, emphasizes the management of the Orthopedic Institute.

The intervention dates back to November. “It was complex and delicate – he explains Alessandro Gasbarrini, director of vertebral surgery – because the curvature reached the point of bending the spine by 90 degrees: imagine the spine which is normally straight and instead deviates mid-back forming a right angle. Added to this was a further deviation of the forward bent bone in the ribcage”.

During the operation was a thoracic vertebrae removed and screws and metal rods were inserted into nearby vertebrae to keep them in the correct position. The removed vertebra was replaced with a titanium vertebral prosthesis.

“Il risk of paralysis it was very high due to the deviation in the upper part of the spine, where the marrow has little space, and the important scars also in contact with the marrow itself left by previous operations the patient had undergone before arriving at Rizzoli – continues Gasbarrini . – For this the work of the vertebral surgeons was essential together with that of theteam of anesthesiologists, pathophysiology technicians and operating room nurses: without their skills interventions like this would not be possible. And when I received the ‘before and now’ selfie we shared a moment of particular intensity”.

Upon arrival at the ward, after five days in post-operative intensive care, Linda (real name) she could stand up: the rehabilitation process began immediately, and then continued at home. Now the girl has recovered full functionality: the body has become accustomed to the new anatomy of the back, while before being operated on she also struggled to wash her hair by herself.

“To undergo an operation like this in the United States of America you need more than a million dollars – he specifies Anselm Campagna, general manager of Rizzoli – It may seem incredible, but we have seen the estimates made to our patients who, before arriving at Rizzoli, a public research hospital, turned to North American centres. The raison d’être of our Institute is precisely this: guaranteeing excellence of care to anyone in needachieved through research and specialization, which is able to respond to situations of maximum criticality”.