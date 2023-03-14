by Saverio Proia

Starting from the objective observation that the National Health Service, in addition to the functions of health protection, in the operational triad of prevention, treatment and rehabilitation, also carries out health research and teaching activities, it is more necessary than ever, I am not saying to change the paradigm but to rebalance skills and powers between the university system and the NHS, returning to the principles of article 6 of Legislative Decree 502/92, perhaps disregarded over time if not changed for the worse

Following up on my previous article, this profound reform that I would hope can only include the issue of training in the health professions.

For a teaching NHS too

Due to their main characteristic, the university training of the health professions should be the one that must be carried out where the professions themselves carry out their activity, i.e. the National Health Service, without detracting from the role, competences and functions of the universities.

I am not saying that training, in particular post-graduate specialist training, is carried out by the NHS with the help of the University or can make medical faculties evolve into schools of health, as was once theorized, but establishing equal dignity between the two institutional realities agreeing that the only primacy and the objective to be achieved together is the best training quality of the professional so that he is able to best implement the right to health.

The resident from “scholarship holder” to “executive manager”If you agree with this reasoning what could be the consequences?

The first and perhaps most relevant would change the legal nature of the medical resident as well as the other health professions enabled with a master’s degree (dentist, veterinarian, pharmacist, biologist, chemist, physicist and psychologist) which fellow would become, from the first year of training, a fixed-term trainee manager for the entire period of specialization whose regulatory and economic treatment would be regulated by a specific section of the national collective agreement of the medical and health management.

This new type of job training contract, in addition to guaranteeing the normal contractual treatment, would ensure social security coverage and length of service from the beginning of his specialist training period; consequently the same would enter fully, always for a fixed term, in the organic endowment of the Healthcare Company where he carries out the training activity and which would be progressively authorized to carry out autonomous specialist activities in relation to the positive verification of the skills acquired, naturally a structured manager will carry out the activity of tutor.

The postgraduate, manager in training, despite being already a temporary employee, would maintain all his rights and duties that being in specialist training make him exercise: obviously “usually” the theoretical training is carried out by a professor employed by the University while that practice is “normally” carried out by a teacher/tutor employed by the Healthcare Company, just as the periodic and final verification of the specialist training, while adequate to the new paradigm, would maintain the current methodology.

The resident is a resource and an added value for the NHS

The doctor or health professional specializing in his specialization path, I remind you that it is extremely burdensome for public finances and not fully covered by the tuition fees paid to the University, would become a professional resource, an added value for the NHS and would have its own growth far more pregnant and relevant than the current system, perhaps it would more closely resemble a course-competition preparatory to carrying out specialist professional activity in the chosen branch. .

In fact, having completed the specialist training period as a temporary manager in training and having acquired the relevant title, the doctor or other specialist healthcare professional will be able to choose whether to remain in a dependent or conventional relationship with the NHS or to practice as an employee or freelance professional in other public or private administrations except in pure free profession.

It follows that the competition rules for access to the medical and health management of the NHS to the new legal status of the resident should be reviewed to make it more streamlined and effective and to guarantee the immediate availability of neo-specialists especially to the Healthcare Companies.

Single and unitary cycle of specialist medical training

Naturally, it would be necessary to introduce other reform elements such as specifying that university medical training aimed at practicing the profession as a specialist in the National Health Service, including accredited principals, in the health services of INPS and INAIL, the Ministry of Health and in Military Health is articulated in two phases unitary and single cycle.

the first phase consists of the degree course in medicine and surgery carried out within the universities, also providing for a specific scientific disciplinary grouping MED concerning general medicine and primary care and for internships within hospital and territorial services and facilities of the NHS accredited with the Universities, including the studies of general practitioners, aimed at acquiring the skills of the biopsychomedical sciences and the understanding of the human and social sciences as well as the knowledge aimed at promoting health and psycho-physical well-being;

the second phase, also extended to the other health management professions, consists of the post-graduate specialization course, carried out within the services and principals of the NHS, on the basis of agreements between universities and regions, mainly making use of teachers and tutors employed or affiliated with the Health Authorities.

It would be necessary to review the criteria for planning the needs of trainees by providing that annually the Ministry of Health, following a conference of services with the Ministry of University, the other departments concerned, the Regions and the Orders of reference as well as involving and hearing the representative trade unions , plans the number of estimated and weighted needs of specialist training university courses, broken down by different medical and health specializations on the basis of the health planning choices of the National Health Service and of the other Administrations concerned and on generational turnover, dividing it by Regions taking into account the presence of the relevant university health institutions and training centers of the accredited health companies, including the affiliated general medicine studies.

Expand and qualify the NHS training network

Consequently, the law should provide that due to the specificity of the training of the medical profession, the same would be carried out by the Universities in collaboration with the Regions, making use, as a rule, of the services, principals and personnel, both employees and affiliated, of the National Health Service for theoretical and practical professional content in pre-graduate and post-graduate training, which by virtue of the suitability characteristics identified with a specific agreement between the Ministry of University, Health and the Regions and Autonomous Provinces would assume the type of Teaching Hospital, Basic Social and Health District of Teaching, Department of Prevention of Teaching according to the different educational training offers.

Therefore this training would be carried out by the Universities and by the Regions and autonomous Provinces, making use, in addition to the hospital-university companies of Legislative Decree 517/99, of the theoretical and practical training network made up of those hospital, departmental and district services and facilities including also the Complex Primary Care Units of general medicine and basic paediatrics, whose suitability characteristics would be identified with a specific agreement between the Ministry of University, Health and the Regions and Autonomous Provinces; the teaching and tutoring activities would therefore also be carried out by employees and affiliated personnel of the same National Health Service, in particular for the theoretical and practical professionalizing contents in the training both in the degree course and in the specialization courses.

This training network should be defined on a regional or interregional basis on the basis of specific agreements or Memoranda of Understanding between Universities and Regions, it should be of high quality but sufficiently broad so as to allow training specialists to acquire the appropriate skills for the progressive recruitment of responsibility up to complete autonomy; the training network should also meet the qualitative and quantitative criteria defined in DI 68/2015 and DI 402/2017.

In this reform framework, the problem of regional training in general medicine arises and, given the proposed foundations that rebalance the center of gravity between roles and responsibilities between universities and NHS and therefore between universities and regions, I believe that the evolution of this can be proposed training in a real university specialization, legally analogous to the others; whether the resident should then have a job training contract within the CCNL of medical management or in the ACN of general medicine is another choice to ponder, obviously linked to the choices to be made by agreeing and sharing them with the representatives concerned .

I have not gone into the merits of which tools to adopt to guide the new generations of doctors towards less, wrongly, “attractive” specializations or to avoid the emigration abroad of specialists trained at the expense of the Italian taxpayer, already the subject of interventions government, parliamentarians and trade unions, but I will try to address it in another article, just as I will try to subsequently articulate other parts of a reform understood, shared and concerted with the staff of the NHS and its representatives and, why not, also co-managed … but this it will be another story.

Xavier Proia

March 14, 2023

