The Ulcerative colitis is a chronic inflammatory bowel disease with a significant impact on the quality of life, both due to the intermittent trend with remissions and exacerbations, and due to the very nature of the symptoms, among which the most impacting is the rectal bleeding associated with diarrhea. The number of people living with IBD is steadily increasing and it is estimated that this disease will double by 2030.

The management of ulcerative colitis still has several unmet clinical needs, starting with the low rate of sustained remission. In fact, approximately 30% of patients do not respond to currently available therapies. «Certainly there is a proportion of patients who do not achieve the expected benefits, despite the various available therapies introduced in recent years» confirms Flavio CaprioliGeneral Secretary of IG-IBD (Italian Group for the study of Inflammatory Bowel Disease) and Associate Professor of Gastroenterology at the University of Milan.

For this reason, people with ulcerative colitis have long been asking for therapeutic options that act quickly in reducing symptoms and with oral administration that favors greater adherence to therapy. “Living with ulcerative colitis is like traveling with an unpleasant companion, hoping that he always sleeps” he comments Salvatore Leone, Patient expert, Director General of AMICI, National Association for Chronic Inflammatory Bowel Diseases. «It is a pathology that in some cases can be very aggressive. The role of the association is to propose solutions that can guarantee a good quality of life and effective treatments for the patients we represent”.

Ulcerative colitis: a new oral therapy approved and reimbursed in Italy

To open up new scenarios and new perspectives in terms of appropriateness, adherence and quality of life of patients is the expansion of the therapeutic inventory: among the innovations available today in Italy, the JAK inhibitor filgotinib. It is a drug recently approved and reimbursed by the Italian Medicines Agency. Filgotinib is characterized by speed of action, induction efficacy e maintenance of remission and single oral administration. “Several studies confirm the efficacy of filgotinib in inducing and maintaining clinical remission, understood as the absence of intestinal symptoms, and in inducing and maintaining the healing of colon ulcers that are typical of ulcerative colitis,” he explains. Jonathan FiorinoClinical researcher and gastroenterologist, Vita-Salute San Raffaele University of Milan and Gastroenterology Unit, San Camillo-Forlanini Hospital of Rome.