A new pandemic? Global preparedness for emergencies

The World Health Organization (WHO) warns that the world is not yet adequately prepared to face a possible new pandemic. According to the WHO director general, Tedros Ghebreyesus, it is essential that countries agree to respond decisively, collectively and equitably to future health emergencies. During the World Health Assembly, Tedros urged 194 member countries to increase contributions to meet the Sustainable Development Goals. They also include women’s, children’s and adolescent health, primary health care, refugee and migrant health, non-communicable diseases and mental health.

Figure 1 – Archive image of a pandemic simulation on a global scale

The likelihood of a new pandemic

Experts in the fields of virology, infectious diseases, epidemiology and international health institutions agree that a new pandemic is likely within the next few years. According to a study conducted by Airfinity, a London-based company specializing in scientific analysis and information, the probability of a pandemic as deadly as Covid-19 in the next ten years is 27.5%.

The preparation of the world to face a new pandemic

According to the People’s Vaccine Alliance, a global coalition of more than 100 organizations and networks working to ensure equitable access to medical technologies during pandemics, the world is ill-prepared to face a future pandemic or global health emergency. During the COVID-19 pandemic, numerous vulnerabilities have emerged regarding the prevention, preparedness and response to health threats. A critical aspect is the global inequality in access to life-saving medical products and technologies. Despite the significant scientific advances made to counter the virus, the benefits have been concentrated mainly in the wealthiest countries, as pharmaceutical companies have sought to maximize their profits. This has limited the large-scale production of affordable generic medicines and vaccines in developing countries. Therefore, the People’s Vaccine Alliance calls for the removal of all barriers to the development and production of medicines and vaccines to ensure equitable global access.

The challenge of global readiness

Despite the efforts made, the 2021 Global Health Security Index reveals that no country is truly prepared to face a future pandemic. Compared to 2019, the year before the Covid-19 epidemic, the world was not better prepared. This raises important questions about the responsiveness and readiness of the global health system to deal with emergency situations. A collective effort is needed to improve preparedness and response to health threats, in order to avoid devastation similar to that caused by the COVID-19 pandemic.

Covid-19: a persistent threat

Despite the WHO’s declaration of an end to the global health emergency on 5 May 2023, Covid-19 still poses a threat to global health. There is a risk of new variants of the virus or emergence of pathogens that could be just as lethal to humans. Therefore, it remains crucial to continue efforts to monitor, prevent and control the spread of the virus, as well as promote vaccination and the adoption of hygiene and social distancing measures.

Conclusions

Global preparedness for health emergencies represents a crucial challenge for the international community. A collective effort is needed to improve prevention, preparedness and response to future pandemics and public health emergencies. Furthermore, it is essential to ensure equitable access to medicines and medical technologies, overcoming barriers to large-scale production. Only through strong international collaboration and shared political will will it be possible to successfully address global health challenges and protect the health and well-being of the world‘s populations.

