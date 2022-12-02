An investment of 700 thousand euros for the construction of the new park in via Oriago in Chirignago, the redevelopment of the flowerbeds in via Torino in Mestre, the maintenance of the fencing of the multipurpose track in piazzale della Concordia and the planting of new trees on the mainland. In recent days, the municipal council approved the resolution with the final project to improve and enhance the green areas of Venice.

The new park of Chirignago

The park in via Oriago will be built on a surface area of ​​one and a half hectares, with a fence along the entire park area with the opening and closing of two access gates. The construction of two paths is planned, one cycle-pedestrian and one pedestrian only, with a finish in draining material. «The routes – explains the Councilor for the Environment, Massimiliano De Martin – allow you to reach the two inhabited areas without going through the busy via Oriago. A play area will be set up with a suitable carpet and games for children and adolescents, an area for calisthenics, two soccer goals, two dog areas, fountains for animals, agility games and benches for the owners close to a wooded strip”. A public lighting network will also be installed and picnic tables, bike racks, benches and two fountains will be provided.

«The second intervention – adds the councilor for public works, Francesca Zaccariotto – provides for the arrangement of the parterres in via Torino, which need a new redevelopment. A decision that also goes in the direction of giving new decorum to an important area of ​​the city, also considering the opening of the road bridge towards the Vega and the passage of the cycle path towards Forte Marghera with considerable cycle-pedestrian flows”. Specifically, the irrigation system will be redone, and about 5,700 new shrubs will be planted along the various parterres with plants that flower at different times.