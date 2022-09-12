Fifteen classrooms, educational and multimedia laboratories, a lecture hall, a canteen and a gym to be used during teaching hours and also available to local sports clubs. In Renazzo, a hamlet of Cento (Fe), the works of the new primary school have been completed, which can accommodate up to 335 pupils.

An intervention made possible thanks to a total investment of over 5.5 million euros, with a co-financing of national resources of 500 thousand euros for the safety and seismic adaptation of school buildings as part of the regional programming of the funds allocated by the Ministry of Education.

The new school was inaugurated this morning by the Minister of Education, the President of the Region, the Mayor of Cento and the principal of the Comprehensive Institute 3 “Ferruccio Lamborghini”.

The building, which stands next to the middle schools and which is part of the Comprehensive Institute 3 “Ferruccio Lamborghini”, will host three sections of primary school (up to 335 between pupils and pupils) and is equipped with educational and multimedia laboratories, a aula magna, a canteen and a gym that will also be used by local sports associations. The approximately 260 pupils of the historic primary school will take their places among the desks for the new school year, who will find a modern and functional school in the new building.

Developed on a total area of ​​almost 15,000 square meters, it will be possible to access the structure from multiple entrances; moreover, the building allows to optimize the natural ventilation systems. The space is distributed in three L-shaped buildings: the school, the laboratories and the gym, with the large atrium that serves to connect the different wings of the building. The main hall has a sloping pitched roof to favor lighting through skylights. The gym is connected to the school via an internal and external path thanks to a direct connection from the parking lot.