A new shop window lights up, a boutique dedicated to gluten intolerants and celiacs opens

“Good Gluten Free”. This is the name of the activity that will be inaugurated on Thursday 20 April, at 4 pm, in Bellaria, in via Ravenna, 151/EFG (Multifunctional Center “Il Planetarium”). An idea of ​​Marco Dellamotta, local entrepreneur, owner of the company “Md Italia” srl, which deals with construction, business center and family games room and who has now decided to embark on a new adventure, trying to respond concretely to those are the dietary needs of those suffering from celiac disease and are intolerant to gluten.

“We decided to bet on this sector because we believe it is growing strongly – explains Dellamotta -. Our goal is to try to change the thinking that the vast majority of people have about celiac disease, intolerances and gluten-free products in general. Our business can be classified as a highly specialized shop that sells both fresh and packaged products: pasta, bread, snacks, pastry products, frozen pizzas, pizza bases and much more”.

“We are convinced that gluten-free does not necessarily mean unappetizing – underlines the owner -. In our opinion, gluten-free foods can be a good, tasty and, above all, healthy alternative. We tried to taste different products such as, for example, our gluten-free cream puffs or pizza base and we have not found any difference compared to those that contain gluten”.

“We have chosen high quality products, prepared by us (available soon) or selected from the best brands on the market, just to give our customers the opportunity to have a wide choice. We care about the health of all celiac and intolerant to gluten, and it is for this reason that we will train our staff with courses on Celiac disease, not because they are required by law or by the Ausl, but to get to know and deepen even more this pathology which, if neglected, can lead to consequences serious ones – concludes Dellamotta -. We got involved not only from an entrepreneurial point of view but also and, above all, to offer a service that we hope will help people with celiac disease and gluten intolerance to eat with a little more taste”.