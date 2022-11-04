Home Health A new sport climbing gym opens
A new sport climbing gym opens

A new sport climbing gym opens in the Florentine area. The inauguration, by the Crazy Center association, is scheduled for tomorrow, Saturday 5 November, in what will be the new gym, after the one in Prato, in via di Compiobbi 2 / d, in Vallina, east of Florence. .

There are courses from 3 years upwards, but single entrances, subscriptions and private lessons. To get an idea, a basic course for adults, which includes 8 one-hour lessons over two months, costs 180 euros, plus the cost of membership. A one-hour one-to-one lesson costs 30 euros, plus 12 euros for admission.

Tomorrow, on the occasion of the inauguration of the new gym, free trials are scheduled until 4 pm.

