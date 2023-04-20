a new study confirms it – breaking latest news

Who is infected with Sars-CoV-2 has an increased risk of developing type 2 diabetes. Confirmation of the link between the two conditions (already observed in some studies) comes from a Canadian work published in Jama Network Open. Analyzing just under 630,000 people, the risk of diabetes was significantly higher among individuals recovered from Covid (3-5%).

Hospitalization and intensive care According to the authors, people infected with Sars-CoV-2 are more likely to be diagnosed with type 2 diabetes within one year of infection compared to those who have not been exposed to the virus. Furthermore, men are more at risk than women. According to the study, for people with severe Covid that required hospitalization, the chances of having a diagnosis of diabetes are more than double compared to those who are not infected. People admitted to intensive care are more than three times more likely to develop diabetes. The findings from the Canadian work add to a growing body of evidence on the long-term effects of Covid.

Increase in diagnoses The study relied on data from British Columbia (province of Canada) to compare diabetes diagnoses between more than 125 thousand people tested positive for Covid in 2020 and 2021 with those of over 500 thousand not infected in the same period. None of the participants had received the full course of vaccination. In addition to the Canadian study, it has been examined in several other works the link between Covid and diabetes: an increase in diagnoses following the infection was reported in most cases, as well as a higher risk of contracting diabetes , as well as a higher risk for men and in general for subjects with severe Covid. However, there is still no certainty as to whether the infection can directly cause diabetes. According to experts it is possible that many patients on the mend from Covid are more likely to be diagnosed with diabetes simply because they undergo more regular care and checks than the general population. See also his special diet after Covid