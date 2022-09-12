Also in the health section of PIUSANI, the topic relating to sweeteners and their possible harmfulness was dealt with. Another study confirms once again how much the NNS are “enemies” of health.

A study published in Cell gives further confirmation of how, in particular two artificial sweeteners, alter the intestinal microbiota and increase blood glucose levels.

We’ve been talking about it for a long time but prove obtained from new studies and tests stand confirming more and more the danger of certain elements that are too protagonists of nutrition.

Satisfactory results had already been achieved in 2014, however refuted for several reasons:

When the first study was published in 2014, the food industry was furious, claiming the results were invalid because the tests had only been conducted on mice.

The neuro-endocrinologist outside the study specified Robert Funnypoints out the scientific magazine Focus, which reported on the research.

Eight years after the last time, Israel’s Weizmann Institute of Science has conducted new tests, this time on human volunteers.

The results of the new study: yes, NNS are bad

I non-nutritive sweeteners (NNS) are commonly integrated into the diet human and it is assumed that they are not so much harmful how much more and more studies on animals but also experiments and tests on human volunteers, are in the process of demonstrating or have already demonstrated.

The NNS they are indeed harmful for the impact they can have on microbiome and on answers glycemic downstream. This is what is specified in the summary of the studio published last September 1st. The new analyses they have more than confirmed what was already clear previously, although there were those who questioned its veracity.

The truth is therefore the following: some sweeteners alter the microbiota intestinal, negatively affecting tolerance to glucose. This obviously causes problems such as the diabetes and weight gain.

In order to be as clear as possible, the explanation of how and why is given i sweeteners are not allies of the salute; and here is the clarification of Jotham Suezstudy coordinator:

Sweeteners themselves do not raise the blood glucose level but do affect the body’s ability to handle it after eating or drinking.

It remains undoubted that the results have shown remarkable differences in the bacteria intestinal among those who had hired sweeteners and who does not. They are mainly two sweetenersas mentioned from the beginning of this article, to have consequences non allies of health: sucralose and saccharin.