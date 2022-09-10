The long Covid is still the subject of many studies, presents many blind spots in scientific analyzes and several questions in search of answers. It is that post-viral clinical syndrome characterized by the presence of some symptoms related to SARS-CoV-2 infection – therefore a sense of fatigue, difficulty in breathing, psychological fatigue, digestive problems – which arise or persist even for weeks or months. after healing from Covid-19.

A recent study by the Harvard TH Chan School of Public Health helped shed light on a still little debated aspect of long Covid: high levels of psychological stress before Covid infection increase the risk of finding long-term effects by 32% – 46%.

“Depression, anxiety, stress and loneliness are very common and the fact that they increase the risk of a long Covid is a detail that we cannot underestimate,” said Andrea Roberts, senior researcher at Harvard TH Chan School of Public Health. “The connections between mental health and long Covid are stronger than other disorders that we know to be a factor, such as obesity, hypertension and asthma.”

For now, the statistic says that people who develop long-term ailments after contracting the disease are still a minority: a UK study reveals that one in six middle-aged people, and one in 13 young adults, have symptoms that persist for more than three months. And according to the United States Centers for Disease Control and Prevention – that is, the U.S. federal agency for disease control – about 20% of American adults who have had Covid then developed long Covid.

The new study from Harvard University tells us that psychological distress can drive chronic inflammation and limit the functioning of the immune system, potentially making people more vulnerable to long Covid.

The scientific team used questionnaires to classify the mental health status of a sample of 54,960 volunteers, most of whom were white women between the ages of 40 and 70. In April 2020, none of the volunteers tested positive for Covid, but in the following year more than 3 thousand contracted the virus and registered their symptoms.

The study found that volunteers who had symptoms of depression, stress, anxiety, loneliness and worry before contracting Covid were then more likely to report symptoms of the disease lasting more than a month. In particular, such symptoms were 49% more likely and frequent in people with two or more forms of psychological distress than in those who did not report even one.

The spectrum of mental health discomforts can be very broad and nuanced, so inevitably the correlations with long Covid have also recorded different impacts: “Volunteers were 15% to 51% more likely to admit that long Covid has damaged their daily life compared to those who, before being positive, did not have mental health problems, “explain the scientists.

An article in the Guardian that takes up the study highlights another significant detail: the results of the analysis do not tell us that mental health problems are somehow the cause of long Covid, on the other hand, more than 40% of those who have developed the long Covid showed no signs of distress prior to infection.

Many other diseases can have connections with mental health. “Stress is certainly linked to increased susceptibility to common colds and other respiratory tract infections,” reads the article in the British newspaper, signed by Ian Sample and Nicola Davis. “In other acute respiratory tract infections, such as the flu or cold, mental health conditions are associated with greater severity and longer duration of symptoms.” Another study, separate from the Harvard one and conducted in people with multiple sclerosis, found that people with anxiety or depression took longer to recover from Covid.

Siwen Wang, a Harvard epidemiologist and first author of the study, said the study first of all demonstrates how important it is to ensure people with mental health problems have good access to high-quality care and how it can make a difference in the measures of fight the pandemic, improve the mental health condition of the population to reduce the impact of long Covid. “Future research – said Dr. Wang – should investigate whether better management of psychological distress can prevent people from getting Covid or improve their symptoms.”