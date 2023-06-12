A new wave of very interesting cars from 8-20 thousand euros is coming, really for all needs

On the one hand, we are witnessing the emergence of Chinese cars between crossovers and small cars. On the other hand, the same world-famous car manufacturers are preparing to review their sales strategies in order to adapt to the competition, offering electric vehicles at a lower cost than at present.

The list price of electric cars has historically been a barrier to sales, but thanks to tax incentives and the production of accessible models, the sector is experiencing an increase in production. This push towards the adoption of these cars is further motivated by the growing attention of European governments to environmental protection and air quality. It should not be forgotten that from 2035 the sale of internal combustion vehicles will be prohibited in Europe. Let’s see then:

Lots of new cars from 8-20 thousand on the way

All the convenience of Chinese cars

Lots of new cars from 8-20 thousand on the way

Volkswagen has announced its strategy to expand the range of electric vehicles, with a new full-electric model designed for urban mobility: Volkswagen ID.1. This car will be positioned as entry-level in the ID family of the German brand and will be based on the modular Meb platform, integrating LFP (lithium-iron-phosphate) battery technology. The adoption of this technology will make it possible to reduce production costs and guarantee a competitive price on the market.

The introduction of Volkswagen ID.1 represents a significant challenge for the electric car sector, as low-cost solutions are currently limited. If Volkswagen manages to maintain a list price around 15,000 euros, including incentives, it could generate a strong boost for the entire sector.

In 2024, Nissan plans to launch the sixth generation of the Nissan Micra, marking an important turning point for the Japanese brand in the European small car segment. This new model will be rebranded to represent the start of a new era of all-electric powertrain, developed in collaboration with parent company Renault.

Production of the new Micra will take place in France, moving production from Flins to Douai, where it will be built alongside the Renault 5 E-Tech. The teasers released by Nissan suggest that the new Micra will have a rounded shape, recalling the design of the third generation, but with a completely revised approach to give it a modern and distinctive appearance.

As for the future Fiat Topolino, it will not be a replica of the Citroen Ami. Fiat intends to differentiate its microcar from the other cars produced by Stellantis, giving it a more exclusive character. Specific details regarding this increased exclusivity have not yet been provided, but it is assumed that new high-quality materials could be used. The possibility is not excluded that the new Fiat Topolino is also offered in some exclusive versions. In the past, the possibility of a convertible version has been suggested, but at the moment there is no official confirmation in this regard. But it is possible that the sale price is below the 20,000 euro threshold.

All the convenience of Chinese cars

In the search for concrete examples of low-cost Chinese electric cars between 8 and 20,000 euros, here Geely Geometry, belonging to the A-segment and conceived as a competitor to the Wuling HongGuang Mini, the second best-selling electric car in the world. The vehicle is distinguished by a design with circular LED headlights on the front, rear view mirrors in the shape of panda ears and black plastic finishes on both the front and rear.

The dimensions of the car are 306 cm long, 152 cm wide and 160 cm high, with a wheelbase of 201 cm. The car is equipped with a front-mounted 40hp electric motor powered by a lithium iron phosphate batterywhich allows a range of about 150 kilometres.

The new Zeekr X, with its dimensions of 4,450 mm long, 1,836 mm wide and 1,572 mm high and a wheelbase of 2,750 mm, is slightly longer and wider than the Smart #1, but with a lower height. The Zeekr X shares the powertrain con la Smart #1, which can be configured with a single 200 kW (272 hp) electric motor on the rear axle or with two electric motors and all-wheel drive for a maximum output of 315 kW (428 hp). The vehicle is equipped with a 66 kWh battery, which allows for a range of 560 and 512 kilometres, assessed according to the Chinese CLTC homologation cycle, with acceleration from 0 to 100 km/h in 5.8 and 3.7 seconds.

Nowhere E10X 2023 represents an electric car designed for urban driving, thanks to its compact dimensions of 3.65 meters in length and a wheelbase of 2.39 meters. The car features a 12.8-inch central touchscreen and a 360 degree camera, offering a good level of standard equipment. Sehol E10X is presented as an innovative and highly economical car, with a purchase price of less than 7,000 euros in Beijing.