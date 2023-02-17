A study conducted by a team of researchers from the Biomolecular Chemistry Institute of the National Research Council (Cnr-Icb) reveals how a non-psychoactive component of Cannabis (CBD) is able to counteract the phase in which prostate cancer becomes refractory to hormone therapy.

The research – coordinated by Alessia Ligresti (first researcher of the Cnr-Icb of Pozzuoli) in collaboration with Roberto Ronca (professor at the University of Brescia) – has, in fact, demonstrated the existence, in this phase of the disease, of vulnerability metabolic and oncogenic properties that can potentially be exploited therapeutically by treatments based on phytocannabinoids: in this case, the identified component is able to specifically target the metabolic plasticity of the carcinoma by modulating the bioenergetics of the mitochondria, the “power plant” of the cells. The study is published in the journal Pharmacological Research.

“Cancer cells, especially those in an advanced stage, are able to modify their metabolism to support the increased demand for energy”, explains Alessia Ligresti (Cnr-Icb). “This ability, also known as metabolic reprogramming, plays a key role both in prostate cancer oncogenesis, ie the process that leads to the transformation of normal cells into cancerous cells, and in the acquisition of drug resistance. However, the dynamics between metabolism and oncogenesis are not fully understood.”

The study sheds light on the importance of using these molecules in optimal combinations to fully exploit their therapeutic potential as anticancer agents. “The hope is that these findings will facilitate future studies, including clinical trials, on the possible use of non-psychotropic cannabinoids as adjuvants for prostate cancer treatment,” concludes the researcher.

The Complex Metabolic Diseases and Mitochondria Unit of the Biomedical Research Institute (Barcelona) and the Complex and Nonlinear Systems Research Unit of the University of Portsmouth (UK) also participated in the research.